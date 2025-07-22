‘Bengaluru isn’t easy, but...’: Techie’s viral goodbye post hits home for city dwellers

A Bengaluru farewell post by a techie is striking an emotional chord with thousands online, perfectly capturing the charm, chaos, and contradictions that define life in India’s tech capital. The post has since gone viral, drawing reactions from fellow Bengalureans.(Pexel)

Rohit Doshi, who recently wrapped up his stint in Bengaluru, shared a heartfelt note and a series of photos from his time in the city, calling it “a place that would always stay” with him. The post has since gone viral, drawing reactions from fellow Bengalureans who say it "hits too close to home."

Read his full post here:

Rohit Doshi/Linkedin

“I came here for work. I’m leaving with stories, friendships, and a big coffee-shaped hole in my heart,” Doshi wrote, summing up the bittersweet nature of leaving the city that both tests and transforms its residents.

From late-night filter coffee runs to Rameshwaram Cafe to sunrise rides to Nandi Hills, Doshi’s post offers a nostalgic reel of experiences familiar to many city dwellers. He listed visits to iconic landmarks like Cubbon Park, Lalbagh, MG Road, and Malleshwaram, calling Bengaluru a place that “never really slept but also knew how to slow down.”

He also touched upon the city’s well-known pain points, the elusive metro connectivity, surge pricing woes, and the ever-unpredictable rains that strike precisely when one forgets an umbrella.

“If the driver Anna actually shows up, pure joy. You feel chosen,” he joked, a line many users called “peak Bengaluru energy.”

But beyond the cafes and traffic snarls, Doshi reflected on the deeper lessons the city taught him, “How to stay on your toes, how to find calm in chaos, and how unpredictable weather can be a personality trait.”

The post has attracted thousands of likes and shares, with comments pouring in from former and current residents echoing similar sentiments.

“This city really does leave you with stories, scars, and a strangely comforting love for chaos,” one user replied.

“Bengaluru really is a vibe, from filter coffee to unexpected life lessons,” said another.

Doshi’s sign-off was simple, but it has clearly resonated, “You weren’t always easy, Bengaluru. But you were always worth it.”

