Bengaluru school receives bomb threat, students evacuated, probe on: Report

Classes at a private school in East Bengaluru came to an abrupt halt on Tuesday after the school received a menacing email warning of potential explosives on campus. Administrators quickly sent students home as a safety measure while authorities arrived to handle the possible threat, the Deccan Herald reported. Bengaluru police said nothing substantial had turned up after combing through the premises of the private school in search for explosives.(PTI File)

Officials identified the institution as Chrysalis High Varthur. Responding officers carried out thorough checks of the premises and reported that nothing suspicious had turned up. Physical inspection of the school grounds is complete and we didn’t find anything out of the ordinary, a senior member of the police force told the publication. The dog squad will be arriving shortly, he added. Further details are awaited shortly as investigation is in progress.

This incident is the most recent in a series of unsettling threats targeting school communities in Bengaluru. Just days earlier, more than 40 schools across the city received similar ominous emails, all of which were eventually deemed false alarms after extensive searches.

Last Friday, the city’s schools were thrown into turmoil when a surge of threatening messages reached numerous of them, in areas including Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Kengeri. The emails, sent from an unidentified address, claimed that explosives had been secretly placed in classrooms. School officials acted promptly — alerting the police, who in turn deployed bomb disposal and anti-sabotage teams to the affected sites. Students and staff were evacuated as a precautionary step.

One particularly alarming message, received at 7:24 am by several campuses, was titled "Bombs inside the school" and included detailed claims about the presence of explosive substances concealed in black plastic bags.

Despite the gravity of these warnings, law enforcement reported that each location was found to be secure after inspection. At least four schools in the central division received intimidating emails. All required protocols were quickly followed. No weapons or dangerous materials were found, confirming the warnings were unfounded, a senior officer had stated.

Investigations continue as authorities work to trace the origin of these emails and ensure the safety of students and school staff across the city.