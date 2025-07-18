Over 80 schools across Delhi, Bengaluru receive bomb threats, search ops on

At least 40 schools in Bengaluru received bomb threats on Friday. This development comes after nearly 50 schools in the national capital Delhi received similar threats today. Search teams and a probe has been launched across the schools in Bangalore. At least 40 schools across Bengaluru received bomb threats on Friday morning. A probe has been launched. (REUTERS)

On Friday morning, a nearly 50 schools in Delhi, including St Xaviers in Civil Lines, Richmond Global School in Paschim Vihar, Abhinav Public School in Rohini and The Sovereign School in Rohini, received bomb threats. This marked the fourth consecutive day such threats were issued for schools across the national capital.

As per a report by India Today, private schools across various areas, including Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Kengeri, were among those targeted by the bomb threat messages.

Bengaluru city police has deployed multiple teams across the schools for the alerts were called in.

The email titled 'Bombs inside the school' was sent to multiple institutions from roadkill 333@atomicmail.io. The bomb threat mail further claimed that TNT had been hidden across the schools and described in a violent manner, what would happen to the students.

“You all deserve to suffer. I truly hate my life,” the mail read further.

Around 100 schools receive bomb threats this week

With Friday’s bomb threats, nearly 100 schools across India have received threatening messages. Of this, 60 schools were in Delhi.

Over the past week, 60 schools across Delhi have received bomb threats. These threats, which were later declared as hoaxes, were sent from encrypted networks and VPNs, making it harder to track.

"Tracking someone on the dark web is like chasing a shadow in a room full of mirrors. The moment you think you have found a lead, it vanishes behind another layer of anonymity," a Delhi Police officer told news agency PTI.