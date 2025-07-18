Search
Friday, Jul 18, 2025
Over 20 Delhi schools receive bomb threats, police, fire teams deployed

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jul 18, 2025 08:53 am IST

More than 20 schools in the national capital received bomb threat emails on Friday.

 

Bomb threats were received to two Delhi schools on Friday.(Hindustan Times)

More than 20 schools in the national capital received bomb threat emails on early Friday morning. The Delhi Police confirmed the threats and launched a probe.

“Richmondd Global School in the Paschim Vihar area of Delhi receives bomb threat. Fire department and Delhi Police on the spot,” news agency ANI reported citing Delhi Fire Service official.

Police also said, “Abhinav Public School, located in Rohini Sector 3, has also received a bomb threat."

The investigations into the authenticity and origin of the threat are currently underway.

Former Delhi chief minister and AAP leader Atishi slammed the BJP-led government, saying, “More than 20 schools have received bomb threats today! Think of the trauma that children, parents and teachers would be going through. BJP controls all 4-engines of governance in Delhi, and is yet not able to provide any safety or security to our children! Shocking!”

More details awaited.

