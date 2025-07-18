'Will gladly laugh...': What bomb threat mail to 20+ Delhi schools said

More than 20 schools in Delhi on Friday received bomb threats via email, triggering swift response from Delhi Police and fire services. This is the fourth such day this week when schools in the capital received bomb threats. Cops conduct search operations at a school in Delhi's Vasant Kunj that received a bomb threat.(Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

The threat email, marked to 23 schools, claimed that several explosives have been placed in classrooms and he wishes that ‘no one survives’.

“I will erase every last one of you from this world. Not a single soul will survive. I will gladly laugh when I will watch the news, only to see the parents show up at the school and to be greeted by the cold, dismembered bodies of their children,” the mail read.

What the bomb threat email said

According to Delhi Police, the threat received by Richmond Global School included disturbing and violent language, aimed at inciting fear and chaos. The email read: “Hello. I am writing to let you know that I have placed several explosive devices (trinitrotoluene) within school classrooms,” reported news agency ANI.

The letter further went into the details, saying, "The explosives are skillfully hidden, in black plastic bags. I will erase every last one of you from this world. Not a single soul will survive. I will gladly laugh when I will watch the news, only to see the parents show up at the school and to be greeted by the cold, dismembered bodies of their children.”

The sender also made references to mental health struggles, expressing anger at the medical system and vowing to end their own life.

“You all deserve to suffer. I truly hate my life, I will commit suicide after the news, will slit my throat and slit my wrists. I was never truly helped, psychiatrists, psychologists, no one has ever cared and no one will ever care. You only care about medicating the helpless and clueless humans... You brainwash people into thinking psychiatric meds can help them. But they don't. I [am] living proof that they do not. You all deserve this. You deserve to suffer just like me,” the letter added.

Recent wave of hoax threats adds to panic

Friday’s bomb threats follow a string of similar incidents reported earlier this week. At least seven schools across Delhi received bomb threat emails on Wednesday — marking the third consecutive day of such hoax messages in the national capital.

Search ops still on

Bomb disposal teams and search squads are currently conducting checks at the affected schools.

According to an official familiar with the matter, the schools that received the bomb threat email include St. Xavier’s School in Civil Lines, Richmond Global School in Paschim Vihar, Abhinav Public School in Rohini, and The Sovereign School in Rohini. The names of additional affected institutions are still being verified.

The latest bomb threat came just days after similar warnings were emailed to nearly ten Delhi schools and St Stephen's college across the national capital earlier this week. In each case, the emails led to school closures, evacuations, and large-scale searches, although no explosives have been found so far.