Tuesday, Jul 15, 2025
St Stephen's College, Dwarka school receive bomb threats, 2nd such incident in 2 days

Updated on: Jul 15, 2025 10:32 am IST

Delhi police said that so far they have not found anything suspicious, but search ops are still on at St Stephen's College and St Thomas School in Dwarka.

Two educational institutions in Delhi received bomb threats on Tuesday morning, the second such incident in two days. Delhi police said that St Thomas School in Dwarka and St Stephen's College received the threats in an email.

Security personnel outside Navy School in Chanankyapuri after the school received a bomb threat on Monday.(Vipin Kumar/HT)
"St. Thomas School in the Dwarka area of Delhi and St. Stephen's College of the University of Delhi received bomb threats on Tuesday. Delhi Police Bomb Squad, Dog Squad, Delhi Fire Brigade team, and Special Staff team are on the spot. St. Thomas School and St. Stephen's College have been evacuated," Delhi police said in a statement.

"So far, the police have not found anything suspicious at either place," cops added.

This marks the second such incident in as many days. On Monday, similar threats were reported at CRPF Public School in Dwarka Sector 16 and Navy School in Chanakyapuri. Those schools were also evacuated and searched, but no explosive devices were found.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) confirmed receiving calls from both schools on Monday morning after administrators reported receiving bomb threats via email. “Our teams were dispatched immediately in coordination with the bomb squad,” said a DFS official.

Earlier this year in February, both a private school and a Delhi University college received similar threats which were later deemed hoaxes. Authorities are currently investigating the source of these emails and whether the incidents are linked.

Follow Us On