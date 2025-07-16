10 bomb threats to schools in 3 days: Delhi police probe runs into ‘dark web’

After 10 bomb threats to multiple Delhi schools in three days, police have found that the emails were sent using encrypted networks, making them hard to track. The senders used virtual private networks (VPNs) and the dark web, cyber experts working with Delhi Police have found. Delhi Police personnel at the St Thomas School following a bomb threat email earlier this month.(ANI File)

"Tracking someone on the dark web is like chasing a shadow in a room full of mirrors. The moment you think you have found a lead, it vanishes behind another layer of anonymity," a Delhi Police officer explained to PTI.

The ‘dark web’ refers to parts of the internet that do now show up in traditional search engines and are accessible only through special browsers. VPN adds a layer of anonymity by masking the user's unique and trackable IP address, by routing their online activity through international servers at times.

Among the schools that received the threat mail on Wednesday are St Thomas School in Dwarka, Vasant Valley School in Vasant Kunj, Mother’s International School in Hauz Khas, Richmond Global School in Paschim Vihar and Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodi Estate. So far, 10 schools have received threats. Police have found the threats to be hoaxes but are following the security protocol of search and awareness.

They are, however, no longer treating these threats as pranks, as recent emails had a pattern similar to the threats last February and in October last year. They carry vague but alarming language, and are timed before school or college hours.

Panic has multiplied among students, their parents and school staff as WhatsApp groups discuss theories and possibilities.

At St Thomas School in Dwarka, which received two threats in less than 24 hours, Rakesh Arora, the father of a 12-year-old student, told PTI, “This not only creates fear but also disrupts the children's studies. The treats may turn out to be hoaxes but we can't help but be scared.”

Varun Kumar, whose daughter is in kindergarten, said, "This is not the first time. These kinds of threats are happening quite often."

In February, too, a private school and a Delhi University college in the capital received bomb threat emails. Those turned out to be hoaxes, though.

There was a more serious incident in October last year, however, when an explosion took place outside a school. Fortunately, no one was injured.

In January this year, police also arrested a teenager who had allegedly sent bomb threats to over 400 schools.

Schools have, meanwhile, tightened security and are coordinating with the police daily. The Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE) had already issued a 115-point Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in May to handle bomb threats in schools.

