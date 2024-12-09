What bomb threat email to over 40 Delhi schools said: ‘Will detonate if…’

The threat email received by more than 40 schools in Delhi on Monday morning asked for $30,000, threatening to “detonate bombs” in case the payment is not made, police said, adding that children were sent home as a precautionary measure. Security personnel keep vigil outside DPS RK Puram after it received bomb threat, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024(PTI)

Multiple schools in Delhi received bomb threats via email on Monday morning, with Delhi Public School in RK Puram and GD Goenka Public School in Paschim Vihar being the first to report the emails.

The mail the schools received read that the bombs are small and hidden “ver well”, adding that they "won't cause much damage to the building".

“I planted multiple bombs inside (school) buildings. The bombs are small and hidden very well. It will not cause much damage to the building, but many people will be injured when the bombs detonate. If I do not receive $30,000 I will detonate the bombs," news agency ANI quoted Delhi Police's statement.

This email reportedly came on December 8 at around 11:38 pm.

Apart from Delhi Public School RK Puram and GD Goenka, other schools that received bomb threat include Mother Mary's School, British School, Salwan Public School, and Cambridge School, Delhi Police said.

"Dear Parents, an email was received this morning regarding a bomb threat in school. As such the students are being dispersed immediately as a precautionary measure. You are requested to kindly collect your wards from your respective bus stops. On the footer, parents are requested to kindly come and collect their wards immediately. The Bus Route Incharges will keep you updated about the movement of the buses from time to time," Mother Mary's School said in a message to the parents.

Delhi CM Atishi slams Centre

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi attacked the Central government and said that the BJP-ruled central government has failed in its only task of providing security.

"After the daily incidents of ransom, murders, firing in Delhi, now threats of bombing of schools are being received. The law and order situation in Delhi has never been so bad before. The BJP-ruled central government has failed in its only task of providing security to the people of Delhi," Atishi posted on X.

Delhi CM Atishi's X post on bomb threat to schools on Monday.

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said that the people of Delhi have never seen such a bad state of law and order.

"The people of Delhi have never seen such a bad state of law and order in Delhi before. Amit Shah ji should come and answer the people of Delhi," Arvind Kejriwal posted on X.