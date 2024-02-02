DPS, RK Puram gets bomb threat on email, students evacuated

The Delhi Public School in south Delhi’s RK Puram received a hoax bomb threat over email on Friday morning, leading to evacuation of the building by the police, police officers said. New Delhi, India - Feb. 2, 2024: A view of outside the Delhi Public School in RK Puram vacated after bomb threat in New Delhi, India, on Friday, February 2, 2024. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Officers from the bomb squad conducted an extensive search at the school building after the school authorities informed the police about an email they received at around 9am on Friday.

“We got a call about the bomb threat from the school. The school building was immediately evacuated; the students were assembled first on school grounds and then they were sent to their homes in buses and private cars. After that, a thorough search operation was carried out by our bomb disposal teams but nothing suspicious was found during the search operation, which continued for almost two hours. After the inspection, the threat was found to be a hoax,” said Rohit Meena, deputy commissioner of police (south-west).

According to the police, they were tracking the IP address of the computer that was used to send the email. “Further investigation into the matter is underway,” the DCP added.

The school representative was not available for comments, despite many attempts on phone and message.

Incidentally, it was the sixth such incident in the Capital in less than a year.

On April 12, The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar received a bomb hoax threat over email. Delhi Public School, Mathura Road, received two bomb threats on April 22. A similar call on May 11 was also found to be a hoax. On May 16, Amrita Vidyalayam in Saket was also sent a threatening email, which was found to be a hoax. On September 21 last year, Lal Bahadur Shastri school in RK Puram Sector 3, also received an email about bomb threat in the school.

When contacted, a senior police officer of Delhi Police said that the enforcement agencies check and investigate such calls. “In five previous instances, we have found that minors were involved in four such cases. Actions were taken against the juveniles offenders as per the prescribed law,” he said, asking not to be named.