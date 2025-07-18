Bomb scare hits over 40 schools in Bengaluru; turns out to be hoax: Report

A wave of bomb threats disrupted the morning routine at dozens of private schools in Bengaluru on Friday, triggering a swift response from law enforcement and emergency services, news agency PTI reported. Bomb disposal squad. (Representational image)(Sourced)

ALSO READ | Bengaluru housing sales dip 8% in Q2 2025 despite 12% increase in property prices: Anarock

In Bengaluru, more than 40 schools — spread across neighbourhoods like Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Kengeri — received alarming emails from an unknown source warning of planted explosives. Authorities quickly moved in, deploying police units to secure the campuses and initiate checks, the report said.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru to get milk in 100% biodegradable packets as KMF moves to eco-friendly options for its brand Nandini: Report

At 7:24 am, several schools received an email titled "Bombs inside the school," in which the sender claimed to have planted multiple explosive devices in their classrooms. "Hello. I am writing to let you know that I have placed several explosive devices (Trinitrotoluene) within school classrooms. The explosives are skillfully hidden, in black plastic bags," it stated, as accessed by PTI.

School authorities promptly notified the police, who responded by dispatching bomb disposal squads and anti-sabotage teams to the affected institutions. Police reported that students and staff were quickly evacuated as a precaution. After thorough searches, no suspicious items were found, the report added.

ALSO READ | Three sites shortlisted for Bengaluru's 2nd airport. Details: Report

"At least four schools in Central division (Bengaluru police) limits received a bomb threat email this morning, triggering panic. All necessary measures were taken as per protocol. Nothing suspicious was found and it turned out to be a hoax email," a senior police officer said, as quoted by the agency.

Simultaneously, in the capital city of Delhi, multiple educational institutions were also targeted with similar threats.

(With inputs from PTI)