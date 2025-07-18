Bengaluru to get milk in 100% biodegradable packets as KMF moves to eco-friendly options for its brand Nandini: Report

In a move towards sustainability, the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) is preparing to phase out traditional plastic milk packets for its flagship brand, Nandini, and replace them with eco-friendly alternatives, The Times of India reported. Diary production and distribution looks at a green path with the introduction of eco-friendly, biodegradable milk packets in Bengaluru by the Karnataka Milk Federation.(PTI)

The new packaging is crafted from plant-derived materials like corn starch and sugarcane, offering a drastically shorter decomposition time. While regular plastic takes centuries to break down, these biodegradable sachets disintegrate within just 90 days — and can even be composted into organic fertiliser, the report stated.

ALSO READ | Three sites shortlisted for Bengaluru's 2nd airport. Details: Report

This green initiative comes on the heels of a successful trial run by Bangalore Milk Union Limited (Bamul), a KMF division, which first tested the packaging at its Kanakapura Mega Dairy and in Hunasanahalli village. The trial areas reported zero leakage, consistent milk quality, and strong customer approval, the report said.

KMF Managing Director Shivaswamy B also assured that the new packets perform just like regular ones in terms of durability and freshness, but with none of the long-term waste.

ALSO READ | Tax dept advises Bengaluru's small scale vendors not to shun UPI over GST fears: Report

To consumers, the look and texture of the biodegradable packs are nearly identical to plastic, making the transition seamless. Behind the scenes, however, the shift could lead to a significant drop in plastic usage.

KMF’s marketing director Raghunandan M explained that the federation currently consumes between 2 to 2.5 million plastic milk packets every day, and that they spend a huge amount annually on managing nearly 15,000 metric tonnes of plastic waste under the government’s extended producer responsibility (EPR) mandate.

Switching to sustainable packaging will cut those costs and help ease the burden on Bengaluru’s overtaxed waste management system, he said, as quoted by the publication.

Encouraged by the results so far, KMF plans to roll out the biodegradable packaging across all Nandini outlets in Bengaluru in July. A state-wide rollout is expected shortly after.