Video: Ambulance struggles through waterlogged, pothole-riddled road in Bengaluru, sparking outrage over civic apathy

A video circulating on social media has once again spotlighted Bengaluru’s crumbling infrastructure - this time showing an ambulance caught in bumper-to-bumper traffic on a flooded, pothole-ridden stretch of road in the city’s so-called IT corridor. The siren, wailing helplessly amid the chaos, has become a metaphor for the city’s civic paralysis. Bengaluru's civic woes were under magnified lens as a video shared on social media showed an ambulance stuck in traffic on an inundated road.(X)

“Is the ambulance siren signaling that the system itself is in the ICU? Roads in the #BrandBengaluru IT corridor are beyond “deplorable.” One side is under BJP MLA, the other under Congress MLA. So, we get divided roads and divided development!” a user posted on X, tagging Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

The footage - taken at Muthanallur Cross on Sarjapur Road, according to the user - painted a grim picture: potholes submerged under rainwater, immobilized vehicles and a visibly struggling ambulance trying to inch forward on what should be a lifeline but has turned into a trap.

Watch the video here:

Hindustan Times could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

However, Bengaluru's ongoing battle with traffic congestion, deteriorating roads and chronic flooding, especially during the monsoon season has been a hot topic for residents and commuters alike. In recent weeks, several areas, including major tech parks and residential zones, have faced severe waterlogging, further compounding commute times and posing risks to public safety.

Civic issues continue to mount as key infrastructure projects remain incomplete or delayed, from stalled flyovers and unscientific roadworks to neglected drainage systems. Despite repeated promises of “Brand Bengaluru” and smart city upgrades, residents say the reality on the ground tells a different story.