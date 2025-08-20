Bengaluru Metro installs steel barricades at RV Road station after Yellow Line overcrowding

To address passenger safety concerns amid heavy crowds on the newly launched Yellow Line, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has put up steel barricades at RV Road Interchange Metro Station. The move comes just days after Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya flagged the risk of overcrowding at the station and urged officials to take immediate steps to prevent accidents. A steel-barricade was installed at Bengaluru's RV Road metro station.

Also Read - 'We didn’t have money to advertise': Nithin Kamath on how Zerodha grew without marketing

Take a look at the post

Surya, in a post on X, welcomed the precautionary measure but stressed the need for permanent solutions. “While welcoming this move by BMRCL, I also urge the authorities to work on sustainable solutions such as platform screen doors across all stations to improve safety of commuters,” he wrote.

The Yellow Line, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 10, connects RV Road to Bommasandra over a 19-km stretch, linking residential areas in the south to major IT and manufacturing hubs in Electronic City. Since opening to the public on August 11, the line has seen overwhelming demand, pushing Bengaluru Metro’s daily ridership from around eight lakh to over 10 lakh. More than 50,000 commuters are already using the Yellow Line daily, leading to crowding on trains and platforms.

With trains currently operating at 25-minute intervals, stations like RV Road, Electronic City, and Infosys Konnappana Agrahara have reported overcrowding, prompting BMRCL to deploy additional security personnel. The steel barricades at RV Road are part of these interim measures.

Also Read - Bengaluru sees spike in viral infections among children, elderly as monsoon sets in

However, Surya maintained that longer-term interventions such as platform screen doors, already common in several international metro networks, are necessary to ensure commuter safety as Bengaluru’s metro ridership continues to rise.