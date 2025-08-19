Bengaluru sees spike in viral infections among children, elderly as monsoon sets in

The monsoon season has brought a concerning rise in viral and bacterial infections across Bengaluru, particularly affecting children and the elderly. A Bengaluru-based doctor spoke to Hindustan Times and said the monsoon season is an ideal climate for pathogens, leading to increased respiratory illnesses and vulnerability among those with weaker immune systems.(Representative Photo/Sakib Ali/HT)

Dr Gaurav Sharma, a general physician who runs the GS Family Clinic in the city, noted a sharp uptick in cases of viral fever and respiratory illnesses of late. "There is a surge in both bacterial and viral infections, especially pneumonia, in children and the elderly," he said.

ALSO READ | Karnataka mulls special health checks for auto, cab drivers amid spike in heart attacks: Report

Why do infections rise during monsoon?

He linked the seasonal spike to the city’s current weather conditions. Bengaluru's monsoon climate - characterised by temperatures between 20 to 28 degrees Celsius and humidity levels exceeding 70 per cent - creates ideal conditions for germs to thrive, he said. “During this season, growth of all germs increases exponentially,” he added.

This kind of environment allows pathogens to multiply rapidly, leading to a noticeable increase in infections, Dr Sharma explained.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru among top districts in Karnataka’s alarming 2.3 lakh dog bite cases: Report

He said viruses like influenza can survive up to 48 hours on moist surfaces, while their lifespan drops significantly on dry ones. Moisture-rich conditions common during the rainy season thus help bacteria and viruses linger longer, increasing the chances of transmission.

Fluctuating temperatures during monsoon months also play a role by weakening mucosal immunity, making people more susceptible to respiratory infections, Dr Sharma stated.

Children and elderly most vulnerable

Children and older adults remain the most vulnerable according to him due to weaker immune systems. Additionally, individuals with chronic conditions like diabetes, asthma, COPD and kidney or liver disorders are at heightened risk.

Residents discuss on social media

Several Bengaluru residents took to social media to discuss this surge in infections, with a user writing, “Crazy viral fever this season? I'm down with an insane viral fever this week. Joint pain, fever touching 102.5, fever that goes away for a day and then comes back despite paracetamol, extreme chills, horrible hacking cough - can't really do anything but curl up under a heap of blankets. Never experienced a cold like this before. Been going on for 4 days. It took a solid week but we got through it.”

ALSO READ | Restaurants use unsafe colouring agent: Karnataka minister on quality food

“I am also down with fever and cold. I am just waiting outside the hospital to get my blood checked. Guess what, there is huge line by the time I reached here. We need to take our medicines and stay safe,” another wrote in reply.

“Yup, my temperature reached 104 and I had to take injection to lower my temperature,” a comment stated.