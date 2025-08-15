Karnataka mulls special health checks for auto, cab drivers amid spike in heart attacks: Report

The Karnataka government is exploring the idea of launching a dedicated health screening initiative for auto rickshaw and cab drivers, following growing concerns over a surge in heart-related incidents among them. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao addressed the matter during the state assembly's Question Hour in Bengaluru on Thursday. Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.(PTI)

Pointing to data from the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in Bengaluru, Rao highlighted that up to 30 per cent of reported heart attack cases last year involved auto and taxi drivers. He attributed the trend to a mix of unhealthy lifestyle factors, including exposure to pollution, irregular sleep, high stress, poor dietary habits and unmanaged conditions such as hypertension and diabetes, according to news agency PTI.

"It is due to pollution, lack of sleep, dining outside, stress, they may also have BP and diabetes and don't take medicines, also they may have comorbidities, it is everything combined," he said.

Gundu Rao added that discussions are underway with auto and cab driver unions to implement a targeted screening plan for their members.

The Health Minister also revealed that the government is evaluating whether to introduce preliminary heart health screenings for school students. Recognizing the mental strain on children, he mentioned that counselling services would also be part of the broader plan.

"... School children have mental stress, they will have mental counselling. We are discussing if any initial screening (for cardiovascular health) can be done under it," he said, as quoted by the agency.

In this light, senior BJP legislator Suresh Kumar recommended during the session that the state roll out a wide-reaching CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) training campaign, emphasizing the importance of equipping citizens with such life-saving skills.

(With inputs from PTI)