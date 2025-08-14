Meet Thindy: The dosa-making robot from Bengaluru that's taking the internet by storm

A Bengaluru-based innovator has caught the internet’s attention with a creation that combines tradition with technology - a robot named ‘Thindy’, that can make dosas all on its own. The robot, made by a Bengaluru engineer, could spread batter on a hot pan and make a crispy golden brown dosa.(Screengrab)

ALSO READ | Bengaluru commuter penalized for ‘overstaying’ at Yellow Line Metro station

Designed as a personal project, Thindy has been developed over the past few months by a city-based engineer, who recently shared a video of the robot in action on YouTube, as well as Reddit. In the video, Thindy is seen expertly pouring dosa batter over a heated pan, spreading it with precision, and cooking the beloved South Indian staple to golden-brown perfection.

ALSO READ | ‘Our faith in the judiciary…’: Renukaswamy's father lauds SC's decision to revoke actor Darshan's bail - Report

“Hi everyone, I’ve been working on a personal project for the last few months here in Bengaluru - a robot named Thindy that can make dosas automatically," the creator wrote in a post introducing Thindy on social media.

“It pours the batter, spreads it evenly, and cooks it just right. The idea came from watching my family cook and thinking - what if a robot could do this while we relax?” the user shared.

ALSO READ | ‘The best city in India’: North Indian man lauds Bengaluru after moving from Delhi. Here's why

“I’d love to hear your thoughts - what features would you like in a cooking robot? And yes, it can make crispy dosas! (Not a commercial post – just sharing my build and story with fellow Bangaloreans!)” he added.

The post gained a lot of traction, with many appreciating the work it took to make the robot. Many chimed in with feature suggestions: from customizing the dosa's thickness and shape to making other dishes like Biriyani and set dosa.

"Customer: please don't add too much oil. Manager: feature is in development. The feature will be available on next release," a quirky comment stated.