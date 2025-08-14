Search
Meet Thindy: The dosa-making robot from Bengaluru that's taking the internet by storm

ByYamini C S
Published on: Aug 14, 2025 05:26 pm IST

Bengaluru’s long-standing reputation as India’s tech capital was reaffirmed with another innovation: a dosa-making robot named Thindy.

A Bengaluru-based innovator has caught the internet’s attention with a creation that combines tradition with technology - a robot named ‘Thindy’, that can make dosas all on its own.

The robot, made by a Bengaluru engineer, could spread batter on a hot pan and make a crispy golden brown dosa.(Screengrab)
Designed as a personal project, Thindy has been developed over the past few months by a city-based engineer, who recently shared a video of the robot in action on YouTube, as well as Reddit. In the video, Thindy is seen expertly pouring dosa batter over a heated pan, spreading it with precision, and cooking the beloved South Indian staple to golden-brown perfection.

“Hi everyone, I’ve been working on a personal project for the last few months here in Bengaluru - a robot named Thindy that can make dosas automatically," the creator wrote in a post introducing Thindy on social media.

“It pours the batter, spreads it evenly, and cooks it just right. The idea came from watching my family cook and thinking - what if a robot could do this while we relax?” the user shared.

“I’d love to hear your thoughts - what features would you like in a cooking robot? And yes, it can make crispy dosas! (Not a commercial post – just sharing my build and story with fellow Bangaloreans!)” he added.

The post gained a lot of traction, with many appreciating the work it took to make the robot. Many chimed in with feature suggestions: from customizing the dosa's thickness and shape to making other dishes like Biriyani and set dosa.

"Customer: please don't add too much oil. Manager: feature is in development. The feature will be available on next release," a quirky comment stated.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
