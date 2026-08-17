Chandigarh: ₹9L cyber fraud accused nabbed in Bengal

A cyber fraud accused has been arrested from West Bengal for allegedly duping a city-based woman of ₹9.51 lakh in a digital arrest case. Accused Raj Kumar Shaw (34) hails from Howrah, police said. Another accused held in Bengal for duping city resident of ₹23L. (HT File)

The case was registered on September 27, 2024. The complainant stated that the accused made a phone call to her, falsely claiming that she had been involved in money laundering and human trafficking activities. He allegedly placed her under ‘digital arrest and forced her to transfer ₹9.51 lakh to a bank account provided by the accused, the complainant mentioned.

During the investigation, the police found that the amount was transferred to Shaw’s account. Police officials said the accused named another man involved in the crime. A manhunt has been launched for his arrest, officials said. The accused was produced before a court, which sent him to judicial custody on Saturday.

Investment fraud case

The cyber police said it arrested a man from West Bengal for allegedly duping a city resident of ₹23.3 lakh. Accused Mohammad Umar (32) was arrested from Sealdah in Kolkata. According to the FIR registered on July 21, 2025, the victim saw an advertisement on Facebook and later joined a WhatsApp group as instructed by the accused. She mentioned in her complaint that acting on the instructions of the group administrator, she transferred ₹23.3 lakh into various accounts provided by them.

A technical investigation and analysis of the money trail revealed that an amount of ₹17.3 lakh was credited to the bank account of the accused. He hails from Gaya district in Bihar. During interrogation, he disclosed that two other persons were also involved with him in the case, police said. They are yet to be arrested. The accused was presented in a court that sent him to judicial custody on Saturday.