‘No hidden charges, only meter fare’: Tejasvi Surya lauds new auto app in Bengaluru

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya has praised a new ride-hailing initiative that promises to bring back the long-forgotten culture of metered auto rides in the city. Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya(PTI Photo)

In a post on X, he wrote, “Remember the good old days when Bengaluru autos ran by the meter? @NagaraAuto is bringing that back. With their app, you can hail an auto that charges only the meter fare with no hidden costs & no commission. The fare on the meter is what you pay directly to the driver.”

The app, named Nagara Auto, has been created jointly by Agnibu Technologies and Brand Pride Mobility. It allows commuters to book autos that operate strictly on government-approved meter fares, a practice that has become rare in Bengaluru where negotiations or app-based surcharges dominate the ride-hailing experience.

To make the fleet more visible, each auto enrolled under the platform carries a special marker on its roof, which also lights up after dark, helping passengers easily identify them.

The initiative is being driven by youngsters Niru Aradhyan and Shivanna, who aim to address one of the city’s major concerns—first and last-mile connectivity, especially for metro commuters. This comes amid many commuters in the city have been complaining about high commute fares in the tech capital both on and off the aggregator apps.

Since its launch last year, more than 1,500 auto drivers have already registered with Nagara Auto, and the promoters say expansion plans are underway to cover more parts of Bengaluru. With its focus on fair pricing and better commuter experience, the platform is positioning itself as a reliable alternative within the city’s evolving mobility ecosystem.