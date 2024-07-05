 Over 1500 auto drivers registered in Bengaluru's Nagara app within a month: Report | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jul 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Over 1500 auto drivers registered in Bengaluru's Nagara app within a month: Report

ByHT News Desk
Jul 05, 2024 02:20 PM IST

The app Nagara Metered Auto roped in a few auto drivers from the city and promised its customers that they would operate with meter fares.

After Namma Yatri’s resounding success, another local mobility app, especially tailored for auto rickshaws, made an entry into Bengaluru. The app Nagara Metered Auto roped in a few auto drivers from the city and promised its customers that they would operate with meter fares.

Over 1500 auto drivers registered in Bengaluru's Nagara app within a month
Over 1500 auto drivers registered in Bengaluru's Nagara app within a month

Also Read - Bengaluru auto and cab drivers protest against illegal bike taxis, transport department to take action

According to a report in Deccan Herald, a total of 1500 drivers have already registered themselves in Nagara app and plan to expand across Bengaluru. The app is jointly created by Agnibu Technologies and Brand Pride Mobility and aims to create significant space in the mobility system of Bengaluru.

Speaking to the publication, the CEO of Brand Pride Mobility Private Limited Niranjanradhya N said, “As of now, many drivers from Yaswantpur, Nandini Layout and Whitefield have registered themselves in the app. It might take some time for the driver in the Central Business District to register in the new app and we are planning to expand.”

Nagara also supported the auto drivers' protest on Thursday against Bengaluru's illegal bike taxis. In an X post, it wrote, “Make bike taxis irrelevant. Calling all auto drivers to start operating by the meter. Become a professional auto driver with the Nagara Driver App.”

The Karnataka transport department reportedly decided to crack down on unauthorised bike taxis operating in Bengaluru. All Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) are directed to form special teams to act against illegally operating bike taxis.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Over 1500 auto drivers registered in Bengaluru's Nagara app within a month: Report
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On