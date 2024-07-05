Over 1500 auto drivers registered in Bengaluru's Nagara app within a month: Report

After Namma Yatri’s resounding success, another local mobility app, especially tailored for auto rickshaws, made an entry into Bengaluru. The app Nagara Metered Auto roped in a few auto drivers from the city and promised its customers that they would operate with meter fares. Over 1500 auto drivers registered in Bengaluru's Nagara app within a month

According to a report in Deccan Herald, a total of 1500 drivers have already registered themselves in Nagara app and plan to expand across Bengaluru. The app is jointly created by Agnibu Technologies and Brand Pride Mobility and aims to create significant space in the mobility system of Bengaluru.

Speaking to the publication, the CEO of Brand Pride Mobility Private Limited Niranjanradhya N said, “As of now, many drivers from Yaswantpur, Nandini Layout and Whitefield have registered themselves in the app. It might take some time for the driver in the Central Business District to register in the new app and we are planning to expand.”

Nagara also supported the auto drivers' protest on Thursday against Bengaluru's illegal bike taxis. In an X post, it wrote, “Make bike taxis irrelevant. Calling all auto drivers to start operating by the meter. Become a professional auto driver with the Nagara Driver App.”

The Karnataka transport department reportedly decided to crack down on unauthorised bike taxis operating in Bengaluru. All Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) are directed to form special teams to act against illegally operating bike taxis.