Bengaluru auto and cab drivers protest against illegal bike taxis, transport department to take action

Bengaluru's auto and cab drivers held a massive protest on Thursday, demanding strict action on illegal bike taxis operating in the city. The drivers also demanded the state transport department to implement ‘one city, one cab fare’ as soon as possible. Bengaluru auto and cab drivers protest against illegal bike taxis

Also Read - Bengaluru auto drivers ask Karnataka govt for revision of fixed ride fares

According to a report in Money Control, the Karnataka transport department has decided to crack down on unauthorized bike taxis operating in Bengaluru. All Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) are directed to form special teams to act against illegally operating bike taxis.

Speaking to the publication, Nataraj Sharma, the president of the Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Corporation Association, said, “The transport department assured action against bike taxis. We submitted our demands, including school bus permits and special online permits for the drivers.”

Also Read - Bengaluru college student stabs and kills security guard for not allowing inside campus

A few months ago, the Karnataka high court issued an order directing the state government to protect the bike taxi drivers after a series of attacks on those who are making a life out of bike taxis. Cab aggregators like Uber, Ola and Rapido are operating bike taxis in Bengaluru.

Earlier, Bengaluru auto drivers urged the Karnataka transport department prices to revise the fixed government prices for auto rides in the capital city. The union said that issuing a new fare list will solve the problem of cancellations and denials of rides in the city. There was also a demand by the auto unions earlier where they asked the governement to extend Shakti scheme to autos as they have been suffering with losses ever since the free bus for woman scheme was implemented in the state.