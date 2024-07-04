Bengaluru college student stabs and kills security guard for not allowing inside campus

In a shocking incident, a 22-year-old student in Bengaluru allegedly killed the security guard of his college for not allowing him inside the campus during the college. The incident happened on Tuesday, and in the CCTV footage that went viral on social media, the student was seen stabbing the security guard. Bengaluru college student stabs security guard for not allowing inside campus

According to reports, the accused is identified as Bhargav Jyoti Bhumran, a third-year BA student from Sindhi College in Kempapura. Bhumran participated in the college fest and wanted to step out of college at noon. A staffer warned him that he would not be allowed to come back to the campus for the day if he ventured out. However, Bhumran left the college, and when he tried to return to the campus at 12:30 PM, the security guard intercepted him and did not allow him to enter the college.

The accused returned at 2:30 pm and started arguing with the security guard. He then flashed the knife that he bought and started stabbing on the chest of the security guard multiple times and fled the scene. Though the injured was rushed to the hospital immediately, doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

Speaking to Deccan Herald, a senior police officer said, “We suspect that the accused was intoxicated when he committed the crime. We arrested the accused and we are investigating in all possible angles. Officers are also investigating the background of the accused.”

Bhumran is a native of Assam and came to Bengaluru to study.