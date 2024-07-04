On camera, middle-aged man's bag snatched in Bengaluru's Silk board junction during broad daylight

A live theft incident was caught on camera during a broad day light in Bengaluru’s silk board. A bag of a middle-aged man was snatched by another man and the video of the entire incident has gone viral on social media. On camera, middle-aged man's bag snatched in Bengaluru's Silk board junction

A community X handle called Citizens Movement shared the video and wrote, “Bag snatching in broad daylight in Bengaluru at 9:30 am at Silk Board Junction. @BlrCityPolice from where these folks are getting courage. Please don't lose your guard!”

In the video, a young boy targeted a middle-aged man in a fully crowded bus stop. From behind, he grabbed the bag and snatched it away. The burglar was seen running away with the bag in his hand while the middle aged man shouted for help.

The incident has once again brought the discussion of law-and-order situation in Bengaluru. A user wrote, “Snatching, Car breakings are common on Hosur Road even in broad daylight. @BlrCityPolice please check the situation in Hebbagodi opp. To Biocon. Daily there is a case of bag theft from cars. There is a mafia behind this. Citizens, never leave valuables in plain sight,” said a user.

A few people also shared similar incidents that happened with them. Another user wrote, “I too was looted of my new phone in this junction a decade back, and still the same thing even today! I feel some Police / BMTC ppl are also involved with these gangs. Otherwise, this can't be going on so regularly. Silk Board to E-City by Bus is Hell for common ppl.”