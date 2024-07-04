 Man who was missing for 4 years found in Bengaluru airport while boarding flight to Thailand: Report | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Man who was missing for 4 years found in Bengaluru airport while boarding flight to Thailand: Report

ByHT News Desk
Jul 04, 2024 09:12 AM IST

Wajid has been missing since he suffered huge losses in the business in 2020 and left the house without informing anyone.

Immigration officials at Bengaluru airport’s terminal 2 detained a man who went missing four years ago in Chennai, said a report in The Indian Express. On Tuesday morning, he was found boarding the flight to Thailand from Bengaluru, and the officials intercepted him.

Man missing for 4 years found in Bengaluru airport while going to Thailand
Man missing for 4 years found in Bengaluru airport while going to Thailand

According to reports, the man was identified as Mohammad Wajid, a native of Perambur. His wife Bhamita filed a missing case against Wajid in Chennai’s Thousand Lights police station on March 23, 2020. Wajid has been missing since he suffered huge losses in the business in 2020 and left the house without informing anyone.

Speaking to the publication, a senior police officer at Bengaluru airport police station said, “Tamil Nadu police issued a look out notice on Wajid from last few years and the immigration officers found him while boarding an IndiGo flight to Thailand. When the officers cross-checked his documents, there was a look out notice and he was detained late.”

Wajid was later sent to Chennai as the officials kept Chennai police informed about his detention. “Chennai police flew down to Bengaluru and took Wajid along with them. Wajid had paid most of his debt and he does not have any issue in going back to his hometown,” a police officer was quoted as a saying.

News / Cities / Bengaluru / Man who was missing for 4 years found in Bengaluru airport while boarding flight to Thailand: Report
