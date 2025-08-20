Search
Wed, Aug 20, 2025
New Delhi oC

WATCH: Karnataka's Jog Falls roars back to life as torrential rains create breath-taking views

ByYamini C S, Bengaluru
Updated on: Aug 20, 2025 03:39 pm IST

The scenic Jog Falls, a popular backdrop in many films, has seen a surge in water levels recently, with several videos popping up on social media. 

The monsoon skies have unleashed a spectacle at Karnataka's Jog Falls, with torrential rains swelling the Sharavathi River and transforming the cascading waters into a breath-taking natural marvel. The iconic falls - named among India's highest plunge waterfalls - have reawakened in full force, fueled by relentless inflows and dam releases.

Karnataka's Jog Falls look magnificent this monsoon as water levels rise.(X)
Karnataka's Jog Falls look magnificent this monsoon as water levels rise.(X)

ALSO READ | ‘World needs to know about…’: Anand Mahindra about stunning Jog falls in Karnataka

Several social media users shared videos of the raging waters at the falls, which quickly became widely shared. As the Linganamakki Dam approached its brim, authorities have opened all crest gates, a social media post said. As a result, huge waters thundered down the rocky chasm, energizing Jog Falls with renewed might and volume. Visitors at the falls can expect to be treated to awe-inspiring views as the segmented water streams - Raja, Rani, Roarer, and Rocket - hurtled down in powerful torrents, as per several videos.

ALSO READ | ‘This isn't Niagara...': Netizens react as Jog Falls reports rise in water level

One social media post captured the spirit perfectly, stating, “One of the Greatest Show on Earth has just begun.” Several others also joined in, emphasizing Jog Falls’ unique character and raw beauty. The falls' seasonal transformation drew crowds and praise alike.

ALSO READ | Rishi Sunak’s parents visit Mysuru temple with Narayana Murthy. See pics

For those fortunate enough to witness it, Jog Falls during this rain-fed crescendo offers an unparalleled symphony of power, sound, and mist. It stands as a reminder of the Sharavathi River’s seasonal rhythm and the dam’s critical role in balancing hydropower generation, reservoir safety and natural spectacle. The falls’ resurgence is a dynamic blend of engineering and ecology, framed against Karnataka’s lush, rain-soaked green tapestry.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / WATCH: Karnataka's Jog Falls roars back to life as torrential rains create breath-taking views
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On