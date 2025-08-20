WATCH: Karnataka's Jog Falls roars back to life as torrential rains create breath-taking views

The monsoon skies have unleashed a spectacle at Karnataka's Jog Falls, with torrential rains swelling the Sharavathi River and transforming the cascading waters into a breath-taking natural marvel. The iconic falls - named among India's highest plunge waterfalls - have reawakened in full force, fueled by relentless inflows and dam releases. Karnataka's Jog Falls look magnificent this monsoon as water levels rise.(X)

Several social media users shared videos of the raging waters at the falls, which quickly became widely shared. As the Linganamakki Dam approached its brim, authorities have opened all crest gates, a social media post said. As a result, huge waters thundered down the rocky chasm, energizing Jog Falls with renewed might and volume. Visitors at the falls can expect to be treated to awe-inspiring views as the segmented water streams - Raja, Rani, Roarer, and Rocket - hurtled down in powerful torrents, as per several videos.

One social media post captured the spirit perfectly, stating, “One of the Greatest Show on Earth has just begun.” Several others also joined in, emphasizing Jog Falls’ unique character and raw beauty. The falls' seasonal transformation drew crowds and praise alike.

For those fortunate enough to witness it, Jog Falls during this rain-fed crescendo offers an unparalleled symphony of power, sound, and mist. It stands as a reminder of the Sharavathi River’s seasonal rhythm and the dam’s critical role in balancing hydropower generation, reservoir safety and natural spectacle. The falls’ resurgence is a dynamic blend of engineering and ecology, framed against Karnataka’s lush, rain-soaked green tapestry.