Rishi Sunak’s parents visit Mysuru temple with Narayana Murthy. See pics

Yashvir and Usha Sunak, parents of former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, paid a quiet visit to Karnataka's Mysuru on Monday on a personal trip, stopping by the Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Krishnamurthypuram. They were joined by Infosys founder and father-in-law of Rishi Sunak, N R Narayana Murthy, during their temple visit. Yashvir and Usha Sunak, parents of ex-UK PM Rishi Sunak in Mysuru on Monday.

The couple participated in a special puja at the Mutt, offered prayers and were seen feeding the temple cows with bananas along with Murthy. According to Srinath S, who handles operations at the temple, the visit was casual. The family also took part in the temple’s rathothsava (chariot-pulling ceremony) and concluded their visit with a traditional temple lunch before departing.

Yashvir Sunak shared that although they’ve been to Mysuru several times before, this was their first visit to the Krishnamurthypuram branch of the Raghavendra Swamy Mutt, according to a report on the Star of Mysore. He added that they had earlier visited the renowned Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Mantralaya. A video of their visit to the temple is making rounds on social media.

This comes after Rishi Sunak's visit to the Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Bengaluru’s Jayanagar in November 2024. He was accompanied by his wife, Akshata Murty, as well as her parents, NR Narayana Murthy and author-philanthropist Sudha Murthy.

Their visit coincided with the holy month of Kartika, considered highly auspicious in the Hindu calendar. Seeking the blessings of Guru Raghavendra Swamy, the family offered prayers and took part in the temple’s rituals during their visit.