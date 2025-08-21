‘Bike taxis a necessity, not a luxury’: Karnataka HC slams bike taxi ban, says it's legally untenable

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday strongly criticised the state government's ban on bike taxis, calling its rationale "thin" and "legally untenable". Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru, leading the bench, remarked that bike taxis were not a luxury but a necessity.

The court noted that bike taxis are operational in at least 13 other Indian states and recognised as a legal and vital form of urban mobility. Rejecting the state’s claim that the Motor Vehicles Act bars bike taxis, according to news agency PTI, the court observed, “Lack of regulation cannot justify a blanket ban that deprives people of their right to livelihood under Article 19(1)(g).”

In a significant relief for operators, the court directed the Advocate General to ensure that no coercive or punitive actions are taken against bike taxi drivers for now. The AG assured the court that the matter of formulating a policy would be addressed at the “highest level” of government. The next hearing is set for September 22.

The court also questioned whether the state had taken a deliberate policy stance to exclude bike taxis, warning that such a move requires robust legal reasoning.

Reacting to the development, the Bike Taxi Welfare Association welcomed the court’s remarks and reiterated its commitment to working with the government to ensure safe, legal, and sustainable operations.

(With PTI inputs)