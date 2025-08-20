Bengaluru's Namma Metro Yellow Line may soon reach Attibele, says DCM DK Shivakumar: Report

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar informed the Karnataka Assembly on Tuesday that the state government is actively considering a proposal to extend Bengaluru’s Namma Metro Yellow Line all the way to Attibele. Shivakumar, who also oversees Bengaluru’s urban development, revealed this during Question Hour in response to a request from Congress MLA B Shivanna. Preliminary steps to extend the Bengaluru Namma Metro Yellow Line are underway, including a Detailed Project Report, said Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar.(File Photo/PTI/For representation)

Currently, the newly launched Yellow Line runs from RV Road to Bommanahalli. However, Shivanna urged the government to push the metro further southward to cater to the growing needs of commuters in Attibele and surrounding areas, according to a report by The Hindu.

Acknowledging the demand, Shivakumar confirmed that preliminary steps are already underway. He has had discussions with the relevant authorities, he said. “We have asked RV Associates of Hyderabad to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) on extending this metro line,” he was quoted as saying in the report.

He also highlighted future infrastructure projects in the region, including a massive new stadium with a 90,000-seat capacity planned by the Karnataka Housing Board (KHB) near Attibele. Citing this as a major driver for improved connectivity, he said, “We have to take the metro to another 11 to 12 km to link Jigani. It is a potential place. We will take suitable measures.”

The proposed metro extension could significantly enhance public transport access for Bengaluru’s rapidly expanding southern outskirts. The Yellow Line stretch of the Namma Metro was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 10 in Bengaluru and has since seen ridership skyrocket due to massive demand.

