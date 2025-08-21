Special trains announced from Bengaluru to Karwar for Ganesha Chaturthi travel rush: Report

The South Western Railway (SWR) has announced special train services connecting key destinations in Karnataka, such as Bengaluru to Karwar in a bid to manage the expected surge in passenger traffic during the Ganesha Chaturthi festivities. In anticipation of the Ganesha Chaturthi travel rush, special train services connecting Bengaluru to Karwar and other key destinations in Karnataka have been announced.(HT Photo)

Bengaluru–Madgaon–Karwar Route

A special express service will operate from Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal in Bengaluru (SMVTB) to Madgaon on August 26. The train, numbered 06569, is scheduled to depart at 1:00 pm and will arrive in Madgaon early the next morning at 5:30 am, the SWR said.

For the return journey, train number 06570 will depart from Madgaon at 6:30 am on August 27, reaching SMVT Bengaluru at 11:40 pm the same day.

This train will consist of 16 coaches and will make stops at several intermediate stations, including Chikkabanavar, Kunigal, Channarayapatna, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road, Kabakaputtur, Bantwal, Surathkal, Mulki, Udupi, Kundapur, Byndoor, Bhatkal, Murdeshwar, Honnavar, Kumta, Gokarna Road, Ankola and Karwar.

Hubballi–Mangaluru Central Route

Another festive special will connect SSS Hubballi and Mangaluru Central. Train number 07341 will depart Hubballi at 4:00 pm on August 26, arriving in Mangaluru the following day at 11:45 am.

The return trip (train number 07342) will leave Mangaluru Central at 2:15 pm on August 27 and reach Hubballi by 9:45 am on August 28.

This train will feature 17 coaches, including AC 2-tier and 3-tier, 10 sleeper class compartments, three general second-class coaches, and two luggage-cum-brake vans. En route, it will stop at SMM Haveri, Harihar, Davangere, Birur, Arsikere, Tumakuru, Yeshwantpur, Kunigal, Channarayapatna, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road, Kabakaputtur and Bantwal.

Travelers are advised to check availability and book early, as high demand is expected around the holiday period.