Bengaluru traffic dept collects 5.6 cr after 50% discount offer on penalties: Report

Updated on Feb 04, 2023 11:01 AM IST

The Bengaluru traffic police department has collected a total of ₹5.6 crores on Friday alone after slashing fines on all violations by half on Thursday.

ByYamini C S

Bengaluru traffic police have collected over 5.6 crore on Friday in traffic violation fines after announcing a 50 per cent discount on all penalties. Violators across Karnataka owe the traffic police department around 530 crore in penalty fees, of which 500 crore is due to come from state capital Bengaluru alone.

Residents of Bengaluru were quick to jump at the 50 per cent discount offer, which is valid only till February 11. More than 2 lakh violations were paid for on Friday, M A Saleem, the recently appointed special traffic police commissioner for Bengaluru told The Times of India. The 5.6 crore collected on Friday was half the amount due to be paid by the residents after the concession.

Residents can pay their outstanding penalty fines at local traffic police stations and Bangalore One centres in Bengaluru or go on the Bengaluru traffic police website: https://bangaloretrafficpolice.gov.in, whereas those outside of Bengaluru can visit Karnataka One centres or nearest police stations to pay their penalties.

On Friday, locals in Bengaluru paid around 2.2 crore at the 48 traffic police stations in the city, whereas 3.2 crore was paid virtually via online modes, and 19 lakh through the Bangalore One centres. Another 1.4 lakh was obtained at the traffic management centre, MA Saleem told the publication.

Topics
