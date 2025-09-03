Bengaluru sees 31.87 crore collection in traffic fines in 11 days under 50% rebate scheme

Bengaluru’s motorists continued to respond enthusiastically to the state government’s 50 per cent traffic fine rebate initiative, with over ₹31.87 crore collected in just 11 days since the scheme began on August 23. Bengaluru's traffic fine rebate scheme, launched on August 21, 2025, offers a 50% discount on pending fines. The scheme ends on September 12. (HT Photo)

On day 11 alone, authorities recorded payments worth ₹3,00,25,350, clearing 1,07,432 pending traffic challans. This brings the cumulative total to a remarkable 11,32,991 violations resolved, a number that reflects growing civic responsibility among vehicle owners.

The concession, enabled through a government order issued on August 21, 2025, offers a temporary 50 per cent discount on pending traffic fines. The initiative not only provides financial relief to thousands of citizens but also encourages long-term compliance with traffic regulations.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police extended gratitude to the public, stating: “Thank you citizens, for availing the 50% challan discount and responsibly clearing your challans. Citizens proving responsibility isn't just a word.”

This year’s rebate drive has already outpaced the 2023 campaign, which saw ₹5.6 crore collected through a similar discount offer. The current figures, with ₹31.87 crore collected in less than two weeks, highlight the increased reach and impact of the ongoing initiative.

Payments can be made seamlessly through platforms such as the Karnataka State Police (KSP) app, the BTP ASTraM app, Karnataka One, Bangalore One, or in person at local traffic police stations and the Traffic Management Centre.

Authorities are urging all vehicle owners with pending fines to take advantage of the scheme before it concludes on September 12, 2025, emphasizing that large-scale rebates like this are rare and time-bound.