Bengaluru: Namma Yatri launches ‘Namma Transit’ to integrate metro, autos, and cabs on one platform

In response to Bengaluru’s worsening traffic congestion and rising commute times, ride-hailing platform Namma Yatri has introduced a new feature designed to streamline daily travel by integrating public and private transport modes into a single platform. The feature, called Namma Transit, aims to create a seamless real-time navigation experience.(Representational image/Unsplash)

The feature, called Namma Transit, aims to create a seamless real-time navigation experience by unifying metro, auto-rickshaw, and cab travel. The announcement comes as the average commute time in the city has reportedly surged by 16% over the past year, now taking around 63 minutes to cover just 19 km.

Currently available to a limited group of users, the feature is expected to be rolled out to all users within a week, the company said on Friday according to multiple reports.

Namma Transit offers step-by-step live updates for public transport users, including which metro station to head to, which platform and gate to use, and when to switch modes. The goal is to make public transport more intuitive and efficient for commuters navigating Bengaluru’s complex traffic landscape.

“Mobility should feel like magic, not a daily grind,” said co-founders Magizhan Selvan and Shan MS, Economic Times reported.

“With Namma Transit, we’ve designed every element, from booking to alerts, to make public transport the first choice. This is our contribution to a Bengaluru that moves with speed, efficiency, and trust.”

The rollout aligns with broader efforts to improve first- and last-mile connectivity, reduce dependence on private vehicles, and encourage citizen-led use of sustainable transport.

