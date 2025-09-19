Spice of life: Cat-tutorial in Imlified lessons for purr-fect life

We’ve always been a family of humans — individualistic, yet together. A few months ago, a four-legged sibling entered our lives: A kitten with naughty eyes and shiny white fur. Every time she shifts position, she stretches her spine to the best of her ability and only then moves on to the next task. No matter how busy she is, her mantra is clear: Stretch first. Meanwhile, we humans keep procrastinating our yoga routines and fitness goals for tomorrow. (File)

With her arrival, new responsibilities were added into our otherwise easygoing life. The first challenge? Finding the perfect name. My brother, an accomplished chef, listed kitchen ingredients until we all unanimously agreed on Imli. We imagined her as a khatti-meethi, chulbuli Imli and she’s lived up to our expectations.

Next came the task of making her feel at home so she wouldn’t miss her feline family. The sociologist in me became obsessed with her socialization, ensuring she learned to eat at designated times and places and slept in a dedicated corner. I rubbed her paws in the litter box sand to make her learn where to poop. Meanwhile, my sister and father spared no effort in pampering her with massages, treats, loving eye blinks, and a constant supply of “meow-meow” sounds to make her feel that we’re like her.

But within two days, Imli had claimed the entire house as her territory. With a confident catwalk, tail held high, and mischievous eyes, she roamed the place like a tigress. She ignored everything that we planned for her, choosing her own litter box and sleep spots, different ones at different times, often leaving us with a riddle to solve: “Where’s Imli now?” It became clear, she was not here to adjust. We had to learn to co-exist.

After four months together, she has taught us five important life lessons. First, get stretchy. Every time she shifts position, she stretches her spine to the best of her ability and only then moves on to the next task. No matter how busy she is, her mantra is clear: Stretch first. Meanwhile, we humans keep procrastinating our yoga routines and fitness goals for tomorrow.

Second, self-grooming is important. Imli instinctively grooms herself by licking her fur, not to impress anyone or go anywhere, but simply because it matters to her. We, on the other hand, dress up only when stepping out. At home, we tend to laze around, untidy. Lesson learnt: Self-care is not only for display but also for oneself.

Third, embrace solitude. Me time is sacred. She likes to be by herself, doesn’t appreciate forced cuddles when she is sitting peacefully at her chosen place. This doesn’t imply she is rude or mean for when she wants affection, she generously expresses it in her own way. Nevertheless, she has shown how important it is to disconnect from the chaos and cherish the silence, perhaps taking a pause and returning with the clarity of thought.

Fourth, sleep is non-negotiable. Imli sleeps for 10-12 hours a day (in breaks). On the contrary, we sacrifice our sleeping hours for work, chores, entertainment, and travel. We humans need to copy-cat and prioritise rest.

Fifth, it’s okay to be at home. Imli loves staying indoors. She finds joy in doing creative things like sleeping in different baskets, chasing insects and flies, climbing the furniture and practising her hunting skills on newspapers, pens, balls or anything that comes her way. Staying home is an opportunity to be creative and content.

By now, our family has been fully Imlified, and as she grows, we hope to gain more catty-wisdom from our purr-fect sibling. veenat333@gmail.com

The writer is a Chandigarh-based freelance contributor