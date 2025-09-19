Being ‘too skinny’ could actually kill you sooner than obesity: New study reveals hidden dangers of being underweight

We all hear a lot about how being overweight can affect your health, but being too skinny isn’t always harmless either. Going to extremes and trying to stay super lean can actually take a toll on your body. A new study published on September 14 in the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) challenges much of what we thought we knew about health and body weight. New research challenges notions of health, highlights risks of being underweight. (Freepik)

Researchers followed nearly 86,000 people, mostly women in their mid-60s, over five years, comparing their BMI to mortality rates.

What is the “ideal” BMI for survival

The findings revealed that the “upper-normal” BMI range of 22.5–25 is the sweet spot for survival. People in the “lower-normal” range (18.5–20) or even the “middle-normal” range (20–22.5) were significantly more likely to die than those in the upper-normal group. Those classified as underweight (BMI < 18.5) were nearly three times more likely to die.

Research reveals that being overweight (BMI 25-35) does not equate to higher mortality compared to the upper-normal group.

Interestingly, individuals who were overweight (BMI 25–30) or moderately obese (BMI 30–35) didn’t show higher mortality compared to the upper-normal group. This supports the “fat but fit” idea: carrying extra weight isn’t necessarily deadly if other health factors are under control.

That said, this doesn’t mean you should start overeating in the name of health. People with severe obesity (BMI > 40) faced a mortality risk more than twice as high as those in the upper-normal range.

Does body composition matter more than weight

Body composition matters too. Visceral fat, the deep belly fat around organs, can disrupt metabolism far more than a little extra weight elsewhere on the body. While BMI isn’t a perfect measure of health, this study adds to growing evidence that we need to rethink what a “healthy body” truly looks like. Health isn’t just about being skinny, it’s about balance, body composition, and overall well-being.