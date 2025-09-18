Woman who lost 18 kg says ‘I started losing weight much faster when I changed this 1 thing in my diet’; shares her tips
A woman lost 18 kg by changing just one thing in her diet. She shares how this simple tweak made weight loss easier and more sustainable.
Weight loss journeys often feel overwhelming, but sometimes the simplest changes can lead to the biggest results. One woman named Reet Kaur managed to shed 18 kg after switching just 1 thing in her diet, and her transformation proves that consistency and small tweaks can truly pay off. (Also read: Woman who lost 72 kg with eating disorder and ADHD opens up about her weight loss secrets: ‘I stopped labelling food…’ )
How woman lost 18 kg by changing 1 thing in her diet
Reet shared in her September 17 Instagram post, "To lose weight, you need to be in a calorie deficit (you consume fewer calories than your body burns). But sticking to that deficit can be tough, especially when hunger strikes. Here's the single change I made in my diet to make it easier, I started volume eating!"
She explained that volume eating is a strategy where you fill your plate with larger portions of low-calorie, high-volume foods, so you stay full without overshooting your calorie intake. This method, she says, helps with weight loss, fat loss, and overall satiety, without leaving you feeling deprived.
Instead of reaching for small portions of calorie-dense snacks like chips or chocolate, Reet suggests focusing on foods that are:
- High in water content (fruits, veggies, soups)
- Rich in fibre (whole grains, legumes)
- Low in calories per gram (leafy greens, lean proteins)
"This allows you to eat more food for fewer calories, helping with hunger control and portion satisfaction," Reet added.
Examples of volume-eating foods
1. Vegetables (High in fibre and water)
- Leafy greens (spinach, lettuce, kale)
- Cucumbers, zucchini, bell peppers
- Cauliflower, broccoli, carrots
- Mushrooms, tomatoes, eggplant
2. Fruits (Naturally sweet and hydrating)
- Berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries)
- Watermelon, oranges, apples
- Pineapple, papaya, pomegranate
3. Lean proteins (Keeps you full longer)
- Chicken breast, turkey, egg whites
- Tofu, tempeh, cottage cheese
- Shrimp, white fish, Greek yoghurt
4. Whole grains (Fibre-rich and satisfying)
- Oatmeal, quinoa, brown rice
- Whole wheat pasta, barley, bulgur
- Popcorn (air-popped, without butter)
5. Low-calorie liquids and broths
- Clear soups (vegetable, bone broth)
- Herbal teas, infused water
- Sparkling water with lemon
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
