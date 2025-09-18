Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness trainer shares top 5 'office snacks under 200 calories'

Siddhartha Singh, actor Tamannaah Bhatia's fitness trainer, took to Instagram on September 17 to discuss some healthy 'office snack options under 200 calories. According to him, snacks like Greek yoghurt and boiled eggs are nutritious, satisfying, and can help maintain energy levels throughout the workday. Also read | AIIMS gastroenterologist shares top 8 healthy snacks you can eat to keep your digestion moving smoothly: Almond, hummus Incorporate Greek yoghurt into your snack routine for a healthy, satisfying treat at office.

1. Greek yoghurt

Siddhartha said, “Option number one is my favourite – Greek yoghurt. These days it is easy to find, it keeps you full and keeps you away from that afternoon slump.”

2. Boiled eggs

He added, “Option number 2 would be boiled eggs. Two eggs will give you 12 grams of protein. This is simple, nutrient-rich and there is no fancy preop needed.”

3. Apple and peanut butter

Siddhartha said, “The third option under 200 calories is apple and peanut butter. This is a balance between carbohydrates, fats and fibre, basically beating those cravings without a sugar crash.”

4. Protein coffee

The fitness coach added, “Option 4 is protein coffee. A scoop of whey and black coffee – this doubles your energy and gives you that protein boost during long work days.”

5. Walnuts and dark chocolate

“Last but not least are walnuts and dark chocolate – a combination of antioxidants plus healthy fats. This will definitely satisfy your sweet cravings, but please do not go overboard,” Siddhartha concluded.

Here's what he wrote in his caption: "Office snacks under 200 calories: Greek yoghurt Cup (150g), boiled eggs (2 medium), apple + peanut butter (1 tbsp), protein coffee (1 scoop whey + black coffee), dark Chocolate (70 percent+) + walnuts (20g total)."

In an April 2025 interview with HT Lifestyle, Srishti Goyal, consultant dietitian at Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals, shared a list of nutritious snacks that help to keep your energy high. Click here to check out these snack options.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.