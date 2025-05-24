Fitness coach suggests 6 strategies to reverse diabetes naturally: Lose visceral fat to 7 hours of sleep

Type 2 diabetes is a chronic disease that onsets when the body cannot use insulin correctly and sugar builds up in the blood. While there are several treatments available, you can also aid your medications by using natural methods to reverse it. Type 2 diabetes is not a life sentence. In many cases, it can be reversed. (Photo: Adobe Stock)

On May 23, fitness coach Alwyn took to his Instagram page, Fitness by Alwyn, to share 6 things one can do to reverse type 2 diabetes naturally. “More than 90 million Indians have diabetes or prediabetes. But here’s the good news: Type 2 diabetes is not a life sentence. In many cases, it can be reversed. Let’s break down the science-backed strategy to do it,” he wrote. Alwyn suggested 6 things that you can start doing right away:

1. Lose visceral fat — the root cause

According to the fitness coach, research shows that losing 10-15 kg led to diabetes remission in 86 percent of participants. “Visceral fat (especially around the liver and pancreas) drives insulin resistance,” he explained and suggested focusing on fat loss, not just blood sugar control.

Do this:

• Calorie deficit through real food

• High-protein meals (1.5 to 2g/kg body weight)

• 30-45 mins of exercise daily (strength + walking)

2. Eat for blood sugar stability, not just “less sugar”

“Forget crash diets. Aim for a low glycemic load (GL) diet,” he explained. Here is a list of low GI foods, which Alwyn had suggested in a previous post. Low-GL meals reduce post-meal glucose spikes and improve HbA1c.

Eat more:

• Non-starchy veggies (palak, bhindi, broccoli)

• Low-GL fruits (apple, berries, orange)

• Protein-rich foods (eggs, dals, tofu, fish, paneer)

• Good fats (nuts, seeds, avocado, ghee)

Limit:

• White rice, maida, sugar

• Fruit juices and sugary drinks

• Processed snacks and sweets

3. Walk it off, especially after meals

“Just 15 minutes of walking post-meal significantly reduces blood sugar spikes (Diabetes Care, 2013),” Alwyn cited a study. He suggested:

Move every day:

• 8,000–10,000 steps

• Resistance training 3x/week

• 10–15 min walk after lunch and dinner

4. Manage stress + improve sleep

According to the fitness coach, “chronic stress = high cortisol = more insulin resistance”. Additionally, poor sleep means poor glucose control.

Aim for:

• 7–8 hours of sleep

• Evening wind-down routine

• Stress reducers: breathwork, meditation, journaling, time outdoors

5. Monitor progress — don’t just guess

The fitness coach suggested tracking these three factors weekly:

• Fasting blood glucose (<100 mg/dL)

• HbA1c (<5.7%)

• Waist circumference (↓ belly fat = ↑ insulin sensitivity)

Bonus: Use a CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitor) to identify sugar-spiking foods.

6. Consider these natural aids (optional, evidence-based)

Alwyn warned that before taking aids, one should always consult their doctor and suggested consuming:

• Berberine: natural Metformin-like effect

• Cinnamon: may improve insulin sensitivity

• Vitamin D, magnesium, omega-3s to support metabolic health

Per the fitness coach, signs of reversal include:

• Fasting glucose <100 mg/dL

• HbA1c <5.7%

• No meds, stable sugars, high energy

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.