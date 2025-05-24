Dipika Kakar to undergo surgery for 'tennis ball-sized' liver tumour soon, husband Shoaib Ibrahim gives health update

Actor Shoaib Ibrahim has shared a health update about his wife Dipika Kakar, who was recently diagnosed with a tumour in the liver. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Shoaib said that Dipika is scheduled to undergo surgery for the "tennis ball-sized liver tumour" next week. (Also Read | Dipika Kakar has ‘tennis ball-sized’ liver tumour, waiting to see if it is cancerous: Husband Shoaib Ibrahim) Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have been married for over seven years.

Shoaib Ibrahim speaks about Dipika Kakar's health, sugery

Shoaib shared that Dipika is currently at home and her fever "is under control". He said, "To update you all about Dipika's health. Her fever is under control and she is back home... Mostly her surgery is scheduled in the next week if all goes as planned. Please keep her in your prayers.”

Shoaib also talks about his sister

He also shared some happy news about his sister Saba and his brother-in-law Khalid. Shoaib added, "As you all are aware, Saba & Khalid are blessed with a baby boy... Please shower the newborn baby & Saba with all your blessings! (Folded hands emojis)”

What happened to Dipika

A few days ago, Shoaib had spoken at length about Dipika's health via a vlog titled, Need Your Prayers. Shoaib had said, “Dipika is not well. There is a serious stomach issue. When I was in Chandigarh, Dipika started having pain in her stomach and initially we thought it was due to acidity. When the pain did not go away, she consulted our family doctor, who also treated my father. He put her on some antibiotics and suggested some blood tests. She was on antibiotics till May 5... After my father’s birthday, she once again started experiencing pain, and the blood test showed an infection in her body."

After several tests, he shared that Dipika was diagnosed with a tumour. He had said, “Our doctor asked us to visit again and when we met him he asked us to do a CT scan and it showed that Dipika has a tumour in the left lobe of her liver. It is bigger in size like a tennis ball. It was very shocking for us." Shoaib had revealed that Dipika was hospitalised for more tests.

About Dipika and Shoaib

Dipika met Shoaib on the set of Sasural Simar Ka. They got married in 2018 in the presence of friends and family. They welcomed their first child, son Ruhan, in 2023. Dipika was previously married to Raunak Samson, but they separated in 2015 after 4 years of marriage.