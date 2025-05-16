Dipika Kakar has ‘tennis ball-sized’ liver tumour, waiting to see if it is cancerous: Husband Shoaib Ibrahim

Shoaib Ibrahim shares a health update

Shoaib broke the news about Dipika's health through a vlog titled, Need Your Prayers. In the video, he started by telling his followers that he had some difficult news to share.

Shoaib said in Hindi, “Dipika is not well. There is a serious stomach issue. When I was in Chandigarh, Dipika started having pain in her stomach and initially we thought it was due to acidity. When the pain did not go away, she consulted our family doctor, who also treated my father. He put her on some antibiotics and suggested some blood tests. She was on antibiotics till May 5... After my father’s birthday, she once again started experiencing pain, and the blood test showed an infection in her body”.

After several tests, the actor shared that Dipika has been diagnosed with a tumour in the liver. He said, “Our doctor asked us to visit again and when we met him he asked us to do a CT scan and it showed that Dipika has a tumour in the left lobe of her liver. It is bigger in size like a tennis ball. It was very shocking for us”.

Dipika hospitalised

Shoaib revealed that Dipika was hospitalised immediately for more tests, and to check if the tumour is cancerous. While she is back home, Dipika will soon be hospitalised again for a surgery.

He added that while most reports don’t indicate the same, they are still waiting for more results to be sure about it. Shoaib added that a crucial test report will come later this week. He also shared that Dipika will be undergoing surgery to remove the tumour from her liver.

At the moment, the couple are very concerned about their son, Ruhaan. The actor shared that Ruhaan isn’t accustomed to staying away from Dipika for a long time.

“This was the first thought in Dipika’s mind as well when she got the report. That’s why she started crying... Please pray for us...I want to request our haters too. You can hate us, abuse us... But at this moment, please pray for us,” he ended.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim’s relationship

Dipika was previously married to Raunak Samson, but they separated in 2015 after 4 years of marriage. She met Shoaib Ibrahim on the set of Sasural Simar Ka, and the couple later tied the knot in 2018 in the presence of friends and family. They welcomed their first child, son Ruhan, in 2023.