Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar face flak for plugging in ‘new vlog’ amid Pahalgam terror attack: ‘So shameless'

Actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are facing intense backlash on social media for teasing their new vlog while sharing updates about their safety amid the tense situation following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam. Many users are criticising the couple for being insensitive, accusing them of prioritising their content over showing empathy for the victims and their families. Also read: Heartbroken Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor, Ram Charan pray for the victims of ‘heinous’ Pahalgam terror attack Dipika and Shoaib were vacationing in Jammu and Kashmir with their son Ruhaan.

What did the couple say

Dipika and Shoaib were recently vacationing in Jammu and Kashmir with their son Ruhaan. Following reports of the terror attack, fans of the couple expressed concern for them. Shoaib took to Instagram to share that they are safe. Shoaib wrote, “Hi guys, U all have been concerned for our well-being… Hum sab safe hain theek hain, aaj hi morning me we left Kashmir... (We all are safe, we left Kashmir this morning), and we reached Delhi safely… Thank you for all the concern.. New vlog coming soon”. The couple had been sharing videos and photos from Kashmir on their social media.

Shoaib's Insta story.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim face backlash

Social media users are slamming Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim for their insensitivity, with many calling out their timing as "tone-deaf" and "insensitive”.

“He is still talking about vlog coming soon is he mad or what,” one social media user wrote on a post on Reddit, with another mentioning, “Marketing at a time like this is just sickening. Totally out of touch”.

One comment read, “People have died and he put up a story saying new vlog is coming???”, with one mentioning, “He is so shameless he would vlog that also”.

“Why are they being such insensitive a**holes,” one wondered.

One fan shared, “I started reading, i was like he didn't say anything offensive then f****r just plugged his vlog damn”. Another fan exclaimed, “VLOG WHAAAT”.

“You've got to be kidding me right. its already so much pain to see such tragic videos of the attack, but YOU ARE MILKING IT FOR VIEWS /MONEY??,” read one comment.

“Insensitive,” one posted.

One social media user shared, “Now I understand the hate against this man! Since I don’t follow this couple so always thought that people unnecessary troll or hate every other celebrity but now I get it. They deserve hate for the insensitivity. Posting message regarding his well being was fine but mentioning about vlog is another level of foolishness”.

“New vlog coming soon… Pathetic,” wrote one, while another social media users asked people to “boycott” him.

Terrorists affiliated to The Resistance Front killed 26 tourists in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam on Tuesday, sending shock waves across the country. It is being called one of the deadliest civilian attacks in the Valley in recent years.