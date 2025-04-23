Heartbroken Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor, Ram Charan pray for the victims of ‘heinous’ Pahalgam terror attack

Several stars, including Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor and Ram Charan, are shocked and heartbroken to read the news about the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people. The actors expressed their outrage and sadness over the attack, paying tribute to the victims and their families. Also read: Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra condemn Pahalgam terror attack: ‘This can’t be forgiven' The incident occurred around 3 pm when terrorists came down from the mountain in Baisaran valley and started firing at tourists.

Stars condemn Pahalgam terror attack

Taking to her Instagram stories, Anushka Sharma wrote, “Heartbroken to hear about the cold-blooded terror attack on innocent people in Pahalgam, Kashmir. Heartfelt, prayers and condolences to their families. This is a heinous attack that will never be forgotten”.

Anushka's Insta story.

A heartbroken Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to express her grief. She wrote: "Beyond heartbroken for the victims and their families. Praying for the lives lost #Pahalgam".

Actor Rashmika Mandanna shared a screenshot of the news on her Instagram stories and wrote, “It breaks my heart”.

Actor Ram Charan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, posted, “Shocked and saddened by the terror attack in Pahalgam. Such incidents have no place in our society and should be strongly condemned. My prayers are with the families of those affected”.

Actor Allu Arjun also posted, “Soo heart broken by #Pahalgam Attack . Such a beautiful place with kind hearted people . Condolences to all the families, near and dear of the victims. May their innocent souls rest in peace . Truly Heart breaking”.

NTR Jr. used his X handle to share, “Heart goes out to the victims of the #Pahalgam attack. My thoughts are with their families. Praying for peace and justice”.

Actor Anil Kapoor wrote on his Instagram stories, writing, “Heartbroken by the tragic attack in Pahalgam. Praying for strength and peace”.

Jaat actor Sunny Deol shared, “At this time the world should think only about ending terrorism because its victims are only innocent people, humans need to look within themselves. I stand with the affected families in this hour of grief”.

Pahalgam terror attack: 26 tourists killed

At least twenty six people, mostly civilians, were reportedly gunned by terrorists in the attack that took place on Tuesday afternoon near Pahalgam. While 20 others were injured. The incident occurred around 3 pm when terrorists came down from the mountain in Baisaran valley and started firing at tourists who frequent the place, which is often dubbed as 'mini Switzerland' because of its long, lush green meadows. In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his state visit to Saudi Arabia and decided to return to India. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah described the terror attack as "much larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years".