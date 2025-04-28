Nutritionist says make these 5 food swaps to prevent or reverse diabetes: 'Swap fruits first in the morning with…'

Are you or your loved ones suffering from diabetes, or do you want to make healthy changes in your lifestyle to prevent the disease from hampering your life? According to nutritionist Deepsikha Jain, making a few food swaps could tackle diabetes or its onset. It’s important to make these changes with food if you want to prevent or reverse diabetes. (Shutterstock)

In a video shared on Instagram on April 23, the nutritionist, who goes by @fries.to.fit, shared the 5 food swaps you need to make for diabetes. Deepshikha said the journey starts with increasing your intake of fibre. She wrote, “Food Swaps for better blood sugar. It’s important to make these changes with food if you want to prevent or reverse diabetes with a healthy lifestyle. It all starts with eating more fibre and whole foods.”

Food swaps for diabetes

According to Deepsikha Jain, immediately make these food swaps if you have diabetes or want to prevent it:

1. Swap fruit juices with fresh and whole fruits because juices lack fibre, which will spike your blood sugar. Fruits won't affect your blood sugar so much.

2. Swap refined and processed foods with whole foods that have more fibre and a low glycemic index. The whole foods won't spike your blood sugar, but refined and processed foods will.

3. Swap fruits first with fats first in the morning because fats will stabilise your blood sugar, but fruits are only going to spike it.

4. Swap freshly cooked rice or potatoes with cold rice and potatoes that will have a lower glycemic index and will not spike your blood sugar, but this will.

5. Swap milk chocolate with dark chocolate because dark chocolate can actually help you manage diabetes better.

Fibre and whole foods for better health

The common denominator in all these food swaps is fibre and whole food intake. How does it help? WebMD states fibre can help lower cholesterol, prevent constipation, and improve digestion. According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans 2020–2025, the recommended amount of fibre that adults should get in their diet varies by gender and age. Men aged between 19 and 50 should consume 31 to 34 grams, men over age 50 should have 28 grams, women aged between 19 and 50 should consume 25 to 28 grams, and women over age 50 should have 22 grams of fibre.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.