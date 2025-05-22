Fitness coach shares 'ultimate desi low GI food list for fat loss and diabetes': Check out his Indian meal plan

A low-glycemic index (low-GI) diet is an eating plan based on how foods affect your blood sugar level, also called blood glucose level. Low-GI foods are digested and absorbed slowly, causing a gradual increase in blood sugar levels. Low-GI foods can also help with weight loss and maintenance as they can keep you feeling fuller for longer. Also read | Study finds low glycemic index diet helps heart patients lose weight Lobia (also known as black-eyed peas or cowpea beans) is a low-glycemic index (GI) food. (Freepik)

Low-GI grains and cereals

On May 13, fitness coach Alwyn took to his Instagram page, Fitness by Alwyn, to share a list of low-GI Indian foods in a post titled 'Ultimate desi low GI food list for fat loss and diabetes'.

A low-GI diet includes foods less likely to raise blood sugar levels. According to Alwyn, choose these grains and cereals ‘instead of white rice, maida, etc.’:

• Brown rice

• Steel-cut oats

• Barley (Jau)

• Whole wheat roti (without oil)

• Bajra roti

• Jowar roti

• Quinoa (though not Indian, now common)

Low-GI legumes and pulses

He added that these legumes and pulses have low GI:

• Chana (black chickpeas)

• Rajma (kidney beans)

• Masoor dal

• Moong dal

• Toor dal

• Lobia (black-eyed peas)

Low-GI veggies and fruits

As for vegetables (non-starchy, high fibre), Alwyn suggested:

• Lauki (bottle gourd)

• Tinda (apple gourd)

• Bhindi (okra)

• Karela (bitter gourd)

• Palak, methi, and other leafy greens

• Cauliflower, cabbage, broccoli, carrots (in moderation)

Alwyn shared that these fruits, when eaten in moderation, were low GI:

• Apple

• Pear

• Guava

• Papaya

• Jamun

• Berries (if available)

Indian low-GI fat-loss meal plan

According to him, other low GI options were sprouts (moong, chana), nuts (almonds, walnuts — in moderation) and dahi (curd — unsweetened). Alwyn also shared a sample Indian low-GI fat-loss meal plan. Check it out:

Morning (7–8 am)

• Soaked almonds + 1 glass warm lemon water

• Green tea or black coffee (no sugar)

Breakfast (9 am)

• 2 moong chilla (no oil) with mint chutney

• 1 boiled egg or tofu scramble

Lunch (1 pm)

• 1 jowar/bajra roti

• Lauki sabzi

• Moong dal

• Cucumber salad

Snack (4 pm)

• 1 small bowl sprouts chaat (onion, tomato, lemon, masala)

• Green tea

Dinner (7–8 pm)

• 1 bowl rajma or chana curry

• Steamed broccoli + sauteed palak

• Small bowl curd

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.