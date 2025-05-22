Fitness coach shares 'ultimate desi low GI food list for fat loss and diabetes': Check out his Indian meal plan
Here's a list of low GI Indian foods that can help with fat loss and diabetes management. Check out the cereals, grains, pulses, vegetables and fruits to eat.
A low-glycemic index (low-GI) diet is an eating plan based on how foods affect your blood sugar level, also called blood glucose level. Low-GI foods are digested and absorbed slowly, causing a gradual increase in blood sugar levels. Low-GI foods can also help with weight loss and maintenance as they can keep you feeling fuller for longer. Also read | Study finds low glycemic index diet helps heart patients lose weight
Low-GI grains and cereals
On May 13, fitness coach Alwyn took to his Instagram page, Fitness by Alwyn, to share a list of low-GI Indian foods in a post titled 'Ultimate desi low GI food list for fat loss and diabetes'.
A low-GI diet includes foods less likely to raise blood sugar levels. According to Alwyn, choose these grains and cereals ‘instead of white rice, maida, etc.’:
• Brown rice
• Steel-cut oats
• Barley (Jau)
• Whole wheat roti (without oil)
• Bajra roti
• Jowar roti
• Quinoa (though not Indian, now common)
Low-GI legumes and pulses
He added that these legumes and pulses have low GI:
• Chana (black chickpeas)
• Rajma (kidney beans)
• Masoor dal
• Moong dal
• Toor dal
• Lobia (black-eyed peas)
Low-GI veggies and fruits
As for vegetables (non-starchy, high fibre), Alwyn suggested:
• Lauki (bottle gourd)
• Tinda (apple gourd)
• Bhindi (okra)
• Karela (bitter gourd)
• Palak, methi, and other leafy greens
• Cauliflower, cabbage, broccoli, carrots (in moderation)
Alwyn shared that these fruits, when eaten in moderation, were low GI:
• Apple
• Pear
• Guava
• Papaya
• Jamun
• Berries (if available)
Indian low-GI fat-loss meal plan
According to him, other low GI options were sprouts (moong, chana), nuts (almonds, walnuts — in moderation) and dahi (curd — unsweetened). Alwyn also shared a sample Indian low-GI fat-loss meal plan. Check it out:
Morning (7–8 am)
• Soaked almonds + 1 glass warm lemon water
• Green tea or black coffee (no sugar)
Breakfast (9 am)
• 2 moong chilla (no oil) with mint chutney
• 1 boiled egg or tofu scramble
Lunch (1 pm)
• 1 jowar/bajra roti
• Lauki sabzi
• Moong dal
• Cucumber salad
Snack (4 pm)
• 1 small bowl sprouts chaat (onion, tomato, lemon, masala)
• Green tea
Dinner (7–8 pm)
• 1 bowl rajma or chana curry
• Steamed broccoli + sauteed palak
• Small bowl curd
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
