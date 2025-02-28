Menu Explore
Dosa or moong dal cheela: Which is the healthier breakfast bite?

ByAalokitaa Basu
Feb 28, 2025 02:47 AM IST

Breakfast IS the most important meal of the day. Knowing exactly what you're putting in your body will go a long way in helping you achieve your nutrition goals

Meal prepping your lunches and dinners comes with the flow of leading a fast-paced, work-engrossed life. Now even if you don't belong to that demographic, these two crucial meals can be planned out or whipped up later in the day. What however, can really upset the pace and ensuing satisfaction of your day, is not having a clue about what you're eating for breakfast.

Dosas or moong dal cheela: The healthier breakfast bite
Dosas or moong dal cheela: The healthier breakfast bite

A quick Google search for healthy Indian breakfast ideas will let you know that homemade dosas and moong dal cheelas, both happen to be rather hot picks when it comes to fresh, healthy and nutritious brekky recos. But have you ever wondered which of these two comes out on top when it comes to the micro-nutritional tussle? We have the breakdown for you so that you can pick the option that is best suited to the specific kind of nutritional fulfillment you're chasing.

Dosa

As per a Nutritionix report, a medium -sized dosa, just under 100 grams, carries about 168 calories. The additional nutritional makeup carries 3.7 grams of fat, zero cholesterol content, 94 milligrams of sodium, 29 grams of carbohydrates, 3.9 grams of protein, 0.9 grams of dietary fibre and zero milligrams of caffeine.

Moong dal cheela

As per a Fat Secret report, a single serving of moong dal cheela carries about 144 calories. The additional nutritional makeup carries 3.21 grams of fat, 22.41 grams of carbohydrates, 7.86 grams of protein, zero milligrams of cholesterol, 6.2 grams of fibre, 148 milligrams of sodium and 484 milligrams of potassium.

Calorically speaking, dosas carry a slightly higher dose than moong dal cheelas. Moong dal cheelas also rank significantly higher when it comes to both fibre and protein content. The fat content in dosas also stand slightly higher than that in moong dal cheelas.

Now that you have this information handy, you can make a more informed decision when it comes to prepping your breakfast batter.

Which is your ride or die between these two wholesome options?

