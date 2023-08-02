Top nuts for wellness: 7 healthy nuts and the right way to eat them

Nuts or dry fruits can provide invaluable nutrients to your body which can keep deficiencies at bay and keep you full and energetic throughout the day. The tiny superfoods have been part of our diet since time immemorial and supply the body with essential vitamins and minerals, ALA omega-3 fatty acids and other healthy fats that can lower cholesterol levels and prevent from diseases like arthritis, Alzheimer's and dementia. (See pics: Lowering cholesterol to controlling diabetes; wonderful benefits of tiger nuts) Eating a handful of nuts which is around 30 grams or 1/3 of a cup is part of a healthy and balanced diet and can keep immunity strong. (Freepik)

Eating a handful of nuts which is around 30 grams or 1/3 of a cup is part of a healthy and balanced diet and can keep immunity strong. Almonds, walnuts, cashews, groundnut, pistachio, Brazil nuts, hazelnuts, pine nuts, are among some of the healthy nuts that should be added in daily diet.

Nuts should be eaten in the right amount, right time and right way for reaping maximum benefits. Ideally eaten in the morning, nuts can also your evening snack, but one must be mindful to not have more than a handful to avoid indigestion, bloating and side effects of excess fats. Soaking many of the nuts overnight is recommended to get rid of phytates and tannins which inhibit nutrient absorption and disrupt digestive process. If not possible to soak, one should dry roast to improve their digestibility. It is not recommended to deep-fry your nuts and eat them.

National Grab Some Nuts Day is celebrated in US every year on August 3 and emphasises on importance of adding nuts to your diet for overall health. On this occasion, Susmita N, Clinical Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals-Bellandur, Bengaluru shares a list of 7 healthy nuts and the right way of eating them.

"Nuts are not only calorie dense foods but are a great source of good fats, protein, fibre, and antioxidants. We do not need to eat a lot of them to tap into their power. Just a small handful a day will deliver a healthy dose of omega-3’s, melatonin, copper, manganese, and the hard-to-find gamma-tocopherol form of vitamin E which helps protect our heart. It’s advised that all adults, especially pregnant and lactating mothers and children from the age of one year include important nuts in their food on daily basis," says Sushmita N.

NUTS FOR OPTIMAL HEALTH

1. ALMONDS

Badam or almonds are known to lower LDL (bad cholesterol) and help improve HDL (good cholesterol). They are also high on antioxidant, anti-inflammatory properties, source of good fats, proteins and Vitamin E. Almonds protect the body from free radicals that cause cancer. They slow the ageing process and reduce the risk of heart disease.

How to eat them

• Almonds can be eaten in raw form. Soak about 5-6 almonds overnight in water, peel it and have it in the morning.

• Edible almond oil cannot be cooked. Hence it can be used to drizzle only on salads or in vegetable dips.

• Dry-roasted powdered almond powder can be added to smoothies, porridges, and salad bowl.

• Almond milk can be a vegan replacement for cowmilk and for people with lactose intolerance.

2. WALNUTS

Walnuts, super rich in Omega 3, protect your brain and help slow the onset of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. Walnuts are also known to help reduce LDL and risk of heart disease. By soaking 2 whole walnuts overnight in water, it helps in digestion.

How to eat them

• Add chopped walnuts to vegetable salad or to fruit bowl.

• Overnight soaked walnuts in water can be included as a part of daily nuts portion.

• Add walnuts to fruit smoothies to increase the nutrient density.

• Dry roast, grind and store them in airtight containers. A spoon of this can be added to porridges, parathas, rotis and sandwiches.

3. CASHEWS

Cashews were previously known to have a bad name as they were considered high in calories and fats. However, research shows that Stearic acid present in cashew nuts are known to reduce LDL levels. Cashews are good with protein, good fats and minerals like manganese, zinc, magnesium that help to reduce the risk of ischemic heart disease.

Be mindful of portions when it comes to cashew. About 5-6, raw or simple roasted cashews can be eaten daily.

How to eat them

• Raw/plain unsalted cashew can be eaten as a snack.

• Chopped cashew can be topped on salads, fruit bowl, smoothies, and oatmeal to get a crunchy texture.

• Make Puree and use a spread on the bread while making sandwiches.

• Cashew milk is a good alternative to cow milk. Milkshakes and smoothies can be made with cashew milk.

4. PISTACHIOS

Eating about 5-6 unsalted pista daily helps to improve heart health, haemoglobin levels, boost immune system, and improve blood sugar levels.

How to eat them

• Best way to eat pista is having them unsalted as a snack.

• Plain roasted or chopped pista can be added to salads or can be pureed and added to salad dressings.

• Pista grounded into paste can be used in dips and sauces.

• Add unsalted pista to smoothies and milkshakes to elevate the nutrients.

5. PEANUTS/GOUNDNUTS

Groundnuts can boost energy levels and it contains monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats. Omega 3 fatty acids lowers the risk of heart diseases and fights cancers, degenerative nerve disease, Alzheimer’s disease, viral and fungal infections due to the presence of the antioxidant called Resveratrol. Avoid using groundnut oil for cooking at high temperatures.

How to eat them

• Peanuts can be made into oil and used in cooking.

• Plain roasted unsalted and boiled groundnuts are a healthy snack. Eating the raw peanuts with skin helps to retain antioxidants.

• Puree the roasted nuts to make into peanut butter, a healthy bread spread for sandwiches.

• Peanuts are also used to make chutneys along with various breakfast preparations in India.

• Peanuts can be ground to make a fine powder. Add this to batters of roti and parathas, or to smoothies.

6. HAZELNUTS

Hazelnuts are rich source of omega 6, omega 9 fatty acids, copper, zinc, magnesium, iron and energy dense in nature. It also helps to lower blood sugar levels. Hazelnut skin is high on antioxidants, however they are bitter in taste.

How to eat them

• Unroasted hazelnuts with skin can be eaten as a snack.

• Roasted peeled nuts can be ground into paste to use a bread spread.

• Hazelnut ground powder can be added to homemade cookies and cakes to elevate the texture and taste.

• Add roasted and chopped hazelnuts to homemade fruit puddings.

7. PECAN NUTS

Pecan nuts are a good source of antioxidants and various vitamins and have anti-inflammatory properties, along with omega 3 fats. Eating 15-20 pecans are beneficial to health.

How to eat them

• Pecans are eaten raw as a snack.

• Adding chopped pecans to salads, oatmeal and yogurt will increase the protein and healthy fats.

• They can also be added as topping on salads, smoothies, and pasta.

People with nuts allergy, stomach related problems, kidney problems must check with a qualified nutritionist before consuming any nuts.

