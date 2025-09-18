Valorant players finally get replays: Here’s what gamers can do with it

Valorant players now have a long-requested feature added to the game. After years of feedback from the community, Riot Games has officially launched a replay system as part of Patch 11.06. The feature will enable players to rewatch their own matches directly within the client, without the need for third-party software. Riot Games has added a long-awaited replay system to Valorant with the 11.06 update. (Valorant)

How to Access the Replay System

To use the replay feature, players must update their game to Patch 11.06. Once updated, they can navigate to the Career or Match Details tab, select a completed match, and click the Replay option. The system then loads the match, giving players full control over how they view the gameplay.

The replay controls allow users to pause, rewind, fast-forward, and move between player perspectives. Players can switch to a free camera, follow projectiles, skip to specific rounds, or adjust playback speed. They can also hide or display the HUD, minimap, and outlines, offering flexibility in how they review key moments.

Currently, replays support Competitive, Unrated, Swiftplay, and Premier matches. The feature is already live for PC players outside China, with China scheduled to receive it in October and console players in November.

Why Replays Matter in Valorant

Valorant is a game where small decisions often decide the outcome of a round. A missed angle or poorly timed ability can change the result of a match. With replays, players now have the ability to revisit these moments and analyse their choices in detail. For many, it serves as a tool for self-improvement, while others may use it to relive their best plays.

The feature does have limits. Players can only review their own matches and cannot download or watch professional tournament games or friends’ match histories. Riot has acknowledged this restriction and suggested that community feedback may shape future updates.

Other Changes in Patch 11.06

While replays are the most notable addition, Riot also addressed several other areas in the update. A bot ban wave removed 40,000 accounts over the last six months, aiming to improve the competitive environment. On the technical side, a bug affecting Yoru and Reyna’s invisibility has been fixed. Riot also made RawInputBuffer permanently active on PC for better performance. Console users will see a fix in the next patch for a visual issue with highlighted dropped weapons and the Spike.

Limitations and Future Outlook

Despite its usefulness, the replay system has a few gaps. Ability placement previews, such as Brimstone’s smokes or Killjoy’s turret outlines, do not appear in replays. Additionally, the minimap displays more information than what players would normally see during live matches. These issues may take time to address, but Riot considers the replay system a foundation to build on.