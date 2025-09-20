‘Not calling you that’: Jennifer Aniston reacts as Reese Witherspoon reveals surprising real name

Jennifer Aniston got a real shock when she found out her The Morning Show co-star, Reese Witherspoon, is not actually named Reese. The duo was playing LADBible’s Do You Even Know Me? While promoting season four of their Apple TV+ hit, Reese dropped the bomb that her full name is Laura Jean Reese Witherspoon. Jennifer Aniston shocked by Reese Witherspoon’s real name.(REUTERS)

She explained that she shortened it to Reese, her mother Betty’s maiden name, before launching her acting career in the 1990s.

Jennifer Aniston reacts to Reese Witherspoon's real name

The game turned hilarious when Reese asked Jennifer, “What is my real middle name? A: Jane, B: Jean, or C: Joan.” Jennifer guessed Jane, to which Reese shook her head. “It is confusing. I am Laura Jean,” she said. Jennifer’s reaction was priceless. “Laura! Who’s Laura? Who the hell is Laura? I am not calling you that from now on! Where did Reese come from?” Reese laughed and said she’d always gone by Reese, keeping her first name mostly private.

Other A-list actors who adopted stage names

Reese is not alone in swapping a birth name for a stage name. Hello! Magazine points to plenty of examples.

Emma Stone was born Emily Jean Stone, but became Emma when she joined the Screen Actors Guild to avoid a name clash. She’s said she still likes being called Emily by friends and family. Tom Cruise, born Thomas Cruise Mapother IV, simplified his name before Hollywood caught on.

Helen Mirren arrived as Ilynea Lydia Mironoff. Her father Anglicised the surname to Mirren back in 1951. Though she has Russian roots, she doesn’t speak the language, but is fluent in French.

Lady Gaga, originally Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, got her stage name from a producer’s text about Queen’s “Radio Gaga.” Autocorrect turned it into Lady Gaga, and the rest is history.

Also read: Jennifer Aniston reveals how she ‘maintains’ her beauty while ageing gracefully: ‘I think it starts with…’

Nicolas Cage started life as Nicolas Coppola. He changed it to avoid nepotism claims linked to his famous uncle, Francis Ford Coppola, and took inspiration from the comic book hero Luke Cage.

Why stage names matter?

A stage name can make an actor stand out, avoid confusion, or navigate Hollywood’s tricky expectations. They also show how much personal identity can be reshaped for fame. Fans get a rare glimpse behind the scenes while stars continue to juggle public personas with private lives.

FAQs

What is Reese Witherspoon’s real name?

Her real name is Laura Jean Reese Witherspoon.

Why does Reese go by her middle name?

She adopted her mother’s maiden name for her career.

How did Jennifer Aniston react?

She exclaimed, “Who’s Laura? I’m not calling you that!”

Did Lady Gaga and Nicolas Cage change their names, too?

Yes, for career and personal reasons.