Jennifer Aniston reveals how she ‘maintains’ her beauty while ageing gracefully: ‘I think it starts with…’

Jennifer Aniston is radiant as ever at 56. She has always been a timeless beauty influencer, leaving everyone swooning over her iconic ’90s fashion moments, whether it’s her signature ‘Rachel hairstyle' or her iconic red carpet moments. Even today, she continues to be a great sartorial influence, effortlessly inspiring with her graceful beauty. Jennifer Aniston is 56 years old and radiant as ever!(AFP)

ALSO READ: Coffee as the new anti-ageing drink? Study offers a reality check with a hidden catch

Jennifer Aniston, in an interview with Glamour from September 2, 2025, opened up about her ‘source’ of graceful ageing. She further elaborated on her personal philosophy of youth, nodding towards her belief that graceful ageing is an internal mindset.

Jennifer's take on graceful ageing

Jennifer Aniston believes in staying optimistic - one of her secrets for ageing gracefully. (Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP)

While ageing may seem skin-deep, but in fact, as pointed out by Jennifer, the real source actually lies in optimism and positivity.

Jennifer said, “I think as far as ageing gracefully, I have an eternal fountain of optimism and positivity. Call it youth if you want. But I think it all starts with how we love our bodies and love where we are.”

It indicates her positive outlook and approach towards life. Youth does not have a definitive age bracket. Instead, it relies on qualities like optimism and positivity, which can make one look youthful irrespective of their actual chronological age. Similarly, in her statement, she also spotlighted “how we love our bodies and love where we are.” This demonstrates that self-acceptance and self-love are foundational for graceful ageing.

Jennifer likes to stay ‘maintained’

However, it is also important to note that, while natural ageing involves tending to your inner mindset and outlook on life, Jennifer admitted that she’s “maintained,” suggesting that ageing gracefully doesn’t mean rejecting all forms of beauty treatments.

She said, "I’m not going to say, I don’t get the facials and the lasers and all that good stuff. I mean, I’m maintained. I’m not going to just go down and let these grey hairs take over. So it's perspective, and also knowing that this is our one body. It’s a mindset.”

Jennifer saying that she keeps herself maintained points towards balance, acknowledging that beauty treatments do support self-care and general upkeep. Commonly, natural ageing and cosmetic or beauty interventions are often perceived to be at odds, but Jennifer reminded that they can co-exist, and go hand-in-hand for your well-being.

The key here is intention, choosing beauty treatments for self-love rather than resorting to them under pressure. So while ageing is good, regular upkeep helps to look best on your own terms.

The key takeaways? While yes, graceful ageing is associated with common lingos making waves, like ‘ageing like wine’ - it's actually a multi-faceted process. It begins with mindset, as Jennifer pointed out: optimism and positivity. In other words, self-love. Second, physical appearance also needs care, as neglecting yourself is not a part of ageing. Self-care is a basic form of self-love, too. So next time, don't feel guilty if you wish to take care of your physical appearance with the latest facial on the market while also being a believer in natural ageing.