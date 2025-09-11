Herbal beauty expert Shahnaz Husain shares top 7 anti ageing face masks for younger looking skin: Banana, lemon, matcha

According to Shahnaz Husain, who is known for her herbal skincare products, you don't need expensive anti-ageing creams or procedures to achieve younger-looking skin. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, she shared that natural DIY masks using ingredients like honey, cocoa, cucumber, matcha, turmeric, banana, lemon, oatmeal, avocado, and yoghurt can help restore youthfulness and replenish your skin. Also read | Shahnaz Husain shares top 4 remedies to fix dark underarms naturally According to Shahnaz Husain, banana and matcha-infused face packs can be beneficial for skin care and anti-ageing due to their nutritional content. (Pics on right: Freepik)

Natural ingredients that can heal your skin

She said, “These DIY masks are made from natural ingredients that are effective due to the various nutritional benefits they provide to the skin. Without using any harmful ingredients, these natural substances heal, repair, support and enhance skin health, promoting the production of collagen.”

Shahnaz explained that using these masks twice a week can help reduce fine lines and premature skin ageing, promoting a youthful appearance. She added that starting skincare or anti-ageing routines in your 30s can be beneficial for maintaining healthy and youthful skin.

“Regular use of any of these masks twice a week ensures beneficial results that help reduce fine lines and premature skin ageing. However, it is essential to note that beginning skincare or anti-ageing at the age of 30 is the best that you can do for your skin health. It is a part of preventive skincare that helps maintain a youthful appearance for a long time,” she said, and added, “These anti-ageing masks are prepared using natural ingredients readily available in your kitchen shelf. Moreover, fresh fruits and other such botanical ingredients used are infused with vitamins and antioxidants that are directly supplied to the skin when applied topically.”

Here are some easy-to-make mask recipes shared by Shahnaz Husain – remember to do a patch test before applying any new face mask.

DIY face masks infused with natural ingredients can help you achieve an effortless glow.(Freepik )

1. Honey and cocoa

According to Shahnaz, due to its nourishing, naturally hydrating, and soothing properties, ‘this mask becomes a potent remedy for achieving a radiant and youthful glow within minutes.’ “It is an antioxidant mask that is highly beneficial for the skin, preventing it from premature ageing,” she said.

⦿ In a bowl, add a teaspoon of honey with two teaspoons of cocoa powder.

⦿ Apply it to your face and leave it on for 15 minutes.

⦿ Rinse off and then hydrate your face with a moisturiser.

2. Cucumber and matcha

She added, “This mask provides hydration with cooling properties, making it an excellent choice for summer. Infused with natural vitamins and moisturising agents, it provides an instant youthful glow.”

⦿ Mix a tablespoon of mashed cucumber with one teaspoon each of matcha powder and coconut oil.

⦿ Apply the paste to your face.

⦿ Leave it on for 15 minutes and rinse off.

3. Turmeric and oatmeal

Shahnaz said, “Vitamin E has excellent skin repair properties, reduces blemishes and fine lines, and is a potent anti-ageing agent. Oatmeal is naturally infused with anti-inflammatory properties. Together, these two ingredients counteract free radicals, shielding the skin against damage caused by the ageing process.”

⦿ Take a teaspoon of turmeric, mix it with a few drops of Vitamin E oil.

⦿ Mix a tablespoon of almond oil.

⦿ Add oatmeal powder to it.

⦿ Apply the paste and leave it on for 20 minutes.

⦿ Rinse it off with water.

4. Avocado and apricot

“This face mask is an anti-ageing, skin-tightening and smoothing mask. When used on a regular basis, it enhances skin elasticity, reduces skin sagging and improves the condition of the skin, making it appear youthful,” she added.

⦿ Mash one avocado and one ripe apricot in a blender.

⦿ Add a few drops of olive oil.

⦿ Apply it to your face and leave it on for 20 minutes.

⦿ Rinse off thoroughly.

5. Yoghurt and lemon

“It gently exfoliates, brightens the skin, and helps in reducing dark spots,” Shahnaz said.

⦿ Mix two tablespoons of yoghurt with one tablespoon of lemon juice.

⦿ Apply this paste on your face.

⦿ Leave it on for 10 minutes.

⦿ Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

6. Avocado and honey

“A moisturising mask that is infused with healthy fats of avocado helps reduce inflammation and contains the antibacterial properties of honey,” Shahnaz said.

⦿ Combine one tablespoon of honey with half a mashed avocado.

⦿ Apply the paste on your face.

⦿ Leave it on for 15 minutes.

⦿ Wash it off using lukewarm water.

7. Banana and yoghurt

Shahnaz said that these two ingredients are among the best anti-ageing concoctions when used regularly: “Yoghurt is beneficial because it contains protein that helps in collagen production. Banana, with its antioxidants, arrests free radicals responsible for skin ageing.”

⦿ Blend two tablespoons of yoghurt with half a banana.

⦿ Apply it to your face.

⦿ Leave it on for 10 minutes.

⦿ Rinse off using lukewarm water.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.