Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr swears by traditional Indian skincare ingredients like turmeric and kakadu plum

Turmeric has been a staple in Indian cuisine and traditional medicine for centuries, and its benefits for skincare are gaining recognition worldwide. Australian supermodel Miranda Kerr, who has launched her beauty brand Kora Organics in India, is also a fan. In a May 22 interview with Bazaar India, she spoke about how her turmeric and kakadu plum-infused beauty products blend ancient Indian wisdom with modern wellness. Also read: Miranda Kerr drinks this juice every morning on an empty stomach Miranda Kerr poses during the 2025 Met Gala in New York City on May 5, 2025. (REUTERS)

‘Turmeric is one of our hero ingredients’

Miranda, known for being one of Victoria's Secret Angels, said: “India has that deep-rooted connection to holistic beauty. Kora Organics aligns with that because we’re about the ‘mind-body-skin philosophy’. Ingredients like turmeric, which is one of our hero ingredients, have been part of Indian wellness for centuries, so there is a beautiful synergy as well. Moreover, Indian customers are conscious about what they put on their skin. I love that in India, you blend ancient wisdom with a modern outlook very well, so it just feels like a good fit for me.”

‘Kakadu plum evens out skin tone, brightens skin'

The mother-of-four prioritises her wellness, often sharing her self-care routines and tips with her Instagram followers. Sharing details of her beauty routine, she added, “Noni extract is one of our hero ingredients. It’s in every single product — packed with over a hundred vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. I’ve been drinking noni juice and applying it to my skin since I was 13, thanks to my grandmother. Moreover, turmeric is great for inflammation and calming your skin. Other ingredients like kakadu plum, the richest source of vitamin C helps to even out skin tone, brightens the skin, and helps prevent and treat pigmentation and dullness.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.