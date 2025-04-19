Ginseng to Aloe Vera: Experts reveal natural ingredients and skincare routine you need for calm, happy, anti-ageing skin

Skin irritation can be caused by environmental stressors, harsh chemicals or even internal imbalances. Using the right ingredients can help restore and maintain healthy, calm skin. Throw out harsh skincare! These natural fixes work wonders overnight.(Image by Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Harish Singla, CSM at Forever Living Products India, recommended three essential skincare tips with powerful natural ingredients that promote soothing relief.

1. Hydrate and repair with Aloe Vera and honey

Aloe vera is nature’s ultimate skin soother, known for its cooling, anti-inflammatory, and deeply hydrating properties. It penetrates the skin quickly, helping to reduce redness and irritation while promoting faster healing. Honey, packed with antioxidants and antibacterial benefits, locks in moisture and enhances skin repair, making it an excellent choice for sensitive or inflamed skin.

Aloe vera, turmeric and honey face mask (Shutterstock)

2. Strengthen the skin barrier with Propolis and Chamomile

Bee propolis is a powerful natural protector, known for creating a barrier against environmental aggressors while delivering deep nourishment. Rich in flavonoids and bioactive compounds, it supports skin renewal and reduces irritation. Chamomile, another calming agent, contains bisabolol, which helps soothe redness and sensitivity, making it ideal for delicate skin.

Chamomile oil has many healing properties, especially for the digestive system. It can treat indigestion, gas, nausea, etc. It can also heal wounds, treat anxiety and ease skin conditions like eczema or rashes.(Unsplash)

3. Avoid harsh chemicals and choose vitamin-enriched formulas

Opt for skincare enriched with vitamins A, C and E to support skin recovery and boost resilience. Vitamin E is a potent antioxidant that helps neutralize free radicals, while vitamin C promotes collagen production and brightens the complexion. Natural extracts like calendula and thyme provide additional soothing benefits, ensuring your skin stays balanced and protected.

Bringing his expertise to the same, Yash Kundlia, Marketing and Digital Head at Oshea Herbals, shared, “Irritated skin is a common concern, often triggered by environmental stressors, harsh skincare routines, or even seasonal changes. The key to soothing it lies in choosing products with ingredients that calm inflammation but also strengthen the skin’s natural barrier.”

He advised, “Look for serums and face creams infused with ingredients like Vitamin C, Ginseng and Aloe Vera. Vitamin C, found in potent extracts like Kakadu Plum (Terminalia Ferdinandiana), helps repair and brighten skin while combating free radicals. Ginseng and mulberry work as powerful antioxidants that reduce redness and improve overall skin tone. Aloe Vera, a time-tested soothing agent, deeply hydrates and cools sensitive skin.”

Ginseng: Ginseng, a name often heard in Japanese and Korean beauty products, is an anti-ageing herb. The phytochemicals present in this herb fight ageing signs and activate the skin's metabolism. The herb also fights and protects your skin from free radical damage caused due to sun exposure.(Pixabay)

For those battling hyperpigmentation and early signs of ageing, Yash Kundlia suggested, “A brightening serum with Grapefruit Extract and multi-functional actives like Swertia Chirata can work wonders. These enhance skin’s luminosity and also support collagen production, keeping the skin firm and youthful. Hydration is another crucial factor i.e. using a serum rich in moisture-retaining botanical actives ensures long-lasting relief from irritation. Paired with a gentle, non-stripping skincare routine, these targeted ingredients can help restore balance, making your skin resilient, radiant and healthy.”

Citrus fruit like clementines, lemons, oranges, grapefruits and kiwis are packed with vitamin C. (Shutterstock)

By incorporating these ingredients into your daily skincare routine, you can effectively calm irritation, strengthen the skin barrier and maintain a healthy, radiant complexion.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.